Farm-to-Trunk food distributions planned

Farm to Trunk

Billings Food Bank volunteers load food during the first Farm to Trunk distribution day in July. Food distribution events are planned from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Friday at the food bank parking lot.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The Billings Food Bank plans two Farm to Trunk food distributions.

The food bank will distribute food boxes from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, Thursday-Friday, in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

Distribution is limited to one box per vehicle.

In a press release, the food bank asked individuals receiving food to wear masks and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

Volunteers are needed to assist with food distribution. Anyone willing to help should call 406-259-2856.

