Fatal motorcycle crash closes eastbound I-90 ramps at King Avenue exit

Traffic was shut down to both on and off-ramps for eastbound traffic on I-90 after a fatal motorcycle wreck shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

A Billings Police Department tweet confirmed investigation units were "on scene of a fatal motorcycle accident" Sunday evening.

Both the City Center exit and eastbound on-ramp off of Laurel Road were blocked off by BPD and Montana Department of Transportation personnel.

An MDOT incident report stated the crash occurred on the eastbound off-ramp, and eastbound traffic is being diverted to the South Billings Boulevard exit at mile marker 447. Travelers are asked to avoid this area if possible.

