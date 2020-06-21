Fatal motorcycle crash closes eastbound I-90 ramps at King Avenue exit

Traffic was shut down to both on and off-ramps for eastbound traffic on I-90 after a fatal motorcycle wreck shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.
A Billings Police Department tweet confirmed investigation units were "on scene of a fatal motorcycle accident" Sunday evening.
Both the City Center exit and eastbound on-ramp off of Laurel Road were blocked off by BPD and Montana Department of Transportation personnel.
An MDOT incident report stated the crash occurred on the eastbound off-ramp, and eastbound traffic is being diverted to the South Billings Boulevard exit at mile marker 447. Travelers are asked to avoid this area if possible.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.