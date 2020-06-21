You are the owner of this article.
Fatal motorcycle crash closes eastbound I-90 ramps at King Avenue exit
breaking top story

Motorcycle crash

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper looks over the scene of a motorcycle crash that closed the City Center exit off of I-90 on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Traffic was shut down to both on and off-ramps for eastbound traffic on I-90 after a fatal motorcycle wreck shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. 

A Billings Police Department tweet confirmed investigation units were "on scene of a fatal motorcycle accident" Sunday evening.

Both the City Center exit and eastbound on-ramp off of Laurel Road were blocked off by BPD and Montana Department of Transportation personnel. 

An MDOT incident report stated the crash occurred on the eastbound off-ramp, and eastbound traffic is being diverted to the South Billings Boulevard exit at mile marker 447. Travelers are asked to avoid this area if possible.

