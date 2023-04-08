A crash in Downtown Billings on Saturday afternoon killed a man and shut down a portion of Fourth Avenue North.

The wreck, which occurred near the intersection of North 24th Street, destroyed a motorcycle and totaled a minivan. Emergency crews transported the 24-year-old man from the scene in an ambulance. He was later pronounced dead. Fourth Avenue North has been closed by the Billings Police Department from North 23rd to North 25th Street.

First responders arrived at the scene around 3:50 p.m., with the motorcycle colliding with the minivan. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to a statement from BPD Sgt. Benjamin Beck, who later provided an update saying the man had died. There were no other injuries, Beck told the Gazette, and detectives were on the scene speaking to witnesses and gathering surveillance footage to piece together the moments leading up to the crash.

Saturday’s crash came less than two days after a truck fatally struck a man on Main Street in the Billings Heights. The 49-year-old was apparently walking the roadway near East Airport Road.

Fatal crashes in Montana, according to data from the Montana Department of Transportation, are down in 2023 compared to this same time last year. MDT reported 30 people had died on the state’s roads this year as of April 4, down from 35 at the beginning of April 2022. Last year ended with 207 road fatalities, about 15% of which involved motorcycles.

Along with with BPD, members of the Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded to Saturday's crash.