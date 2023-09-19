Billings police investigate a fatal car vs pedestrian accident at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. A man in his late 40's was in the street just west of the intersection of 6th Street West and Central Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle in the roadway. The driver stopped and was cooperating with police According to Lt. Shane Shelden at the scene.
Photo: Fatal pedestrian accident on Central Avenue
- Gazette staff
