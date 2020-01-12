A plane crash that may have killed multiple people was discovered Sunday morning north of Billings, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.
Linder said his agency learned of an overdue pilot late Saturday night. After finding a rough location of a potential crash site using cell phone pings, Linder was able to reach the crash between Billings and Roundup by flying in a helicopter piloted by Al Blain, co-owner of Billings Flying Service, a local business that provides specialized helicopter and flying services.
The plane crashed near Dunn Mountain. Searching began at first light Sunday. The sheriff said there were "no signs of life" in the crash wreckage and that multiple people may have been on board.
As for the exact number of fatalities, Linder said his agency was still trying to confirm who was aboard the aircraft when it crashed.
"We don't have an exact number of people," he said.
The plane that crashed is a 1978 Cessna TR182. The fixed-wing, single engine plane typically has four seats.
Based on his initial observations at the crash site, Linder said it appeared the plane hit an antennae guy wire from a roughly 200 foot tower on a mountain, went off the edge and tumbled down the side of the mountain before coming to a rest below.
The Federal Aviation Agency confirmed Sunday morning it was aware of a Cessna 182 that crashed under unknown circumstances about 25 miles north of Billings at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday night. The FAA emphasized that the time of crash was not confirmed.
Multiple agencies were organizing Sunday morning in an area along Old Divide Road near Highway 87 and trying to find the best access. Linder said access to the crash site was difficult, due to the terrain, limited trail access and multiple coulees in the area.
"it's tough. it's not a real rough area but there's some coulees and stuff that it's tough to get across," Linder said.
Agencies that responded include the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department, the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol.
Plans were being made to use a drone piloted by MHP in order to document part of the crash site. Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney, Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman and state medical examiner Dr. Robert Kurtzman also responded.