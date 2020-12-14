Fatal wreck closes road west of Lame Deer

A fatal wreck has closed Highway 212 west of Lame Deer.

It's unclear how many people died in the crash, which was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday, according to the agency's incident website.

The Montana Department of Transportation road condition map shows that both lanes of the highway are blocked at the wreck site about nine miles west of Lame Deer.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

