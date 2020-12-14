 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal wreck closes road west of Lame Deer
editor's pick alert top story

Fatal wreck closes road west of Lame Deer

{{featured_button_text}}

A fatal wreck has closed Highway 212 west of Lame Deer. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It's unclear how many people died in the crash, which was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday, according to the agency's incident website. 

The Montana Department of Transportation road condition map shows that both lanes of the highway are blocked at the wreck site about nine miles west of Lame Deer.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

0
0
3
11
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Funeral procession for retired Judge Pedro Hernandez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News