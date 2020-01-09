John Raines hugs his son, Billings West student Blake Raines, during a graduation ceremony in the auditorium at Billings West High School on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. The special ceremony was held so that John Raines, who has terminal cancer, could see his son graduate before his condition worsened.



As he's battled terminal brain cancer, John Raines has had a goal: To live long enough to see his son graduate from high school.
On Thursday, that became a reality at West High when senior Blake Raines received his diploma in a special one-student ceremony that was a surprise to both him and his father.
"It's the highlight of my life," Blake said. "It just means everything."
The ceremony was organized largely by Pam Rudolph, Blake's mom and Raines' ex-wife.
“(John's) only wish is to see his son graduate," she said. "He doesn’t want to see anyone famous, and doesn’t want to go anywhere exotic.”
Rudolph, a nurse, is familiar with the disease's progression and wanted to ensure that Raines got his wish. He's already outlived doctors' original estimates that gave him a year to live in October 2018.
She worked with administrators at West to put together a special graduation ceremony — a rare occurrence.
The school band played as Blake walked into the auditorium in a cap and gown, looking as though he'd wrenched his face into a composed expression amid the surprise.
Principal Kelly Hornby gave a speech and assistant principal Rod Gottula awarded Blake his diploma. Teachers, friends and family cheered. There was, of course, a congratulatory cake.
"It was surreal," Blake said. "It felt like I was dreaming."
