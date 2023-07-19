Addison Benson went viral on TikTok just by being herself.

The 15-year-old Laurel girl recently got her driver’s license and won a state softball championship. She’s an avid Gilmore Girls fan and loves clothes shopping, especially from online outlet Shien.

She posts TikTok videos showing off her new outfits and goofing off with friends, and sometimes she posts jokes about her legs. She answers questions she gets about her prosthetics, and she has a collection of videos titled “no feet :).”

With more than two million likes on her TikTok account, videos joking about her limbs have exploded in views, some filled with comments asking how she is so happy and if it's OK to laugh at her jokes.

Benson is a double below-the-knee amputee, and she thinks it's funny that some people view “happy” and “amputee” as mutually exclusive. Still, she does her best to reply, sometimes joking back at people in the comments.

“I have a lot of people (comment), ‘You’re such an inspiration for getting up and doing all of this,’ ” Benson said. “And for me, it’s like an everyday cycle.”

But when she sees fellow amputees and people with disabilities say she represents what they hope to become, or when she sees commenters who thank her for teaching them about her day-to-day, she feels pride.

It’s one of the reasons she keeps posting on TikTok, Benson said. That, and how much fun it is to be herself online.

“My amputation is the best thing that could’ve happened to me. It’s my favorite part about myself,” Benson said. “It’s made me into the person I am… If I can help others get there or make them happy, that’s everything.”

Benson was 2 years old when she lost her legs. Her mom had been using a riding lawnmower and paused before turning a corner on the lawn.

Benson ran behind her, and her mom, unable to see her, backed up.

“I was so young, it didn’t make a difference to me,” Benson said. “It wasn’t traumatic.”

But growing up knowing she was viewed as different was hard at times. Benson remembers frequent surgeries early on and how helpless it felt to use a wheelchair — not because she was in a wheelchair, but because of how her classmates treated her.

“People try to be around you more, and they’re like, ‘Oh, I’m helping the disabled girl. Can I push you and whatever?’” Benson remembered. “Then I get back in my prosthetics, and they know I work just fine. So then they go off and do their own thing again. And I’m like, ‘So you pretended you cared about me for two months and then you left me?’”

It was her mother who helped her get on the right mental track. Her mom took her surfing, skiing and hiking, never letting Benson sit for too long when she tried to milk it, Benson remembers with a laugh.

Later, they’d fly as far away as New Hampshire for summer camps for amputees, learning to play sports with Wounded Warriors and kids like her. When she saw people like her on a team, feeling like “one of them,” Benson said it all began to click into place.

She wasn’t the only one trying to figure it out, she realized. Benson could be herself and be successful.

In the years that followed, as she finished middle school and began classes at Laurel High School, it’s what helped her be happy and be herself.

Benson’s mom, Andrea Benson, died suddenly in 2022. It was a lung problem, Benson said, and it was the hardest thing Benson has ever dealt with.

“I think she never forgave herself,” Benson said. “I’ve always told her, ‘I love you no matter what, Mom.’ I will never blame her.”

But as hard as moving forward is, Benson said she wants to be happy for her mom’s sake.

“I want to do that for myself and for my mom,“ she said. “She’s the reason I’m so strong. She told me every day that I could be anything.”

And in the months that followed, when Benson began her TikTok page, the need to be herself kept in her mind. The page was unrelated to her mom, but it was nice to have a community, she said. When accidental viral videos cropped up and she was flooded with questions, she felt she had an opportunity to prove that individuality and independence.

In her videos, she’s just a regular girl, just like her mom said. She’ll be a sophomore in high school taking geometry, English and advanced human anatomy. She’ll be wearing pink outfits, ordering iced chais and playing softball. She’ll unashamedly be herself online, where people can learn about it or deal with it.

And if she can be the example of a limitless life to someone online, then it's all the better. That said, she’ll have fun first.

“You’re going to see many rainbows and many storms,” Benson said. “It’s up to you to see them, and you’ve got to see it through to the end.”