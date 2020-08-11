FBI and BIA investigating death on Northern Cheyenne Reservation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs were working together Tuesday investigating a death on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

The investigation is focused on a death that occurred Monday on the reservation, according to Salt Lake City FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker.

Barker declined to offer any additional details about the investigation or the deceased. She said she would provide additional information if it becomes available.

Asked Tuesday afternoon if there was any information he could share about the death investigation, Rosebud County Sheriff and Deputy County Coroner Allen Fulton said he could not because he had so far been unsuccessful in contacting the investigating agencies.

