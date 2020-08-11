You have permission to edit this article.
FBI and BIA investigating death on Northern Cheyenne Reservation
FBI and BIA investigating death on Northern Cheyenne Reservation

The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs were working together Tuesday investigating a death on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

The investigation is focused on a death that occurred Monday on the reservation, according to Salt Lake City FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker.

Barker declined to offer any additional details about the investigation or the deceased. She said she would provide additional information if it becomes available.

Asked Tuesday afternoon if there was any information he could share about the death investigation, Rosebud County Sheriff and Deputy County Coroner Allen Fulton said he could not because he had so far been unsuccessful in contacting the investigating agencies.

