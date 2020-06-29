FBI investigating homicide in Crow Agency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The FBI confirmed Monday morning it is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday in Crow Agency.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is also involved in the ongoing investigation, said a spokesperson for the FBI's Salt Lake City office.

One person died as a result of a 5 p.m. incident involving two tribal members at the Tee Pee Convenience Store and Gas Station in Crow Agency, tribal officials stated in a press release Sunday night.

The tribe's newly formed police department responded and secured the scene, but the homicide will be investigated by the federal government, the press release said.

Tribal Chairman AJ Not Afraid announced Friday the new Crow Tribe Police Department would be in full operation for the first time beginning Saturday.

“The Crow Police Department performed in a text-book fashion in responding to this incident," Not Afraid said in a statement included in the press release. "The Crow Police Department will constantly be tested in its ability to provide police protection services and we are confident that the Crow Tribe, Crow people and residents of the reservation will benefit from a tribal police department.

“It is always unfortunate when an incident results in a loss of life, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” he said.

