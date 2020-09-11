FBI investigating officers' shooting of man on Northern Cheyenne reservation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The FBI is still investigating an incident in which police officers on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation shot a man last Tuesday.

Details about the shooting have not been released, nor have the names of the officers involved. But, a statement from the FBI reported the man is currently in custody and no further information would be released until the agency completes its investigation. No officers were injured.

Arlene Catchestheenemy, a resident of Pine Wood, South Dakota, said she was informed by hospital personnel that her son had been taken to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings Sept. 2, to be treated for three gunshot wounds inflicted by officers in Lame Deer, a day after the shooting.

She said she hasn’t spoken with her son, 36-year-old Antoine Robert Three Fingers, since the day he was shot.

According to arraignment documents published the Northern Cheyenne Court Sept. 9, Three Fingers faces five counts of assaulting an officer and aggravated assault, along with speeding, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

The Northern Cheyenne Court could not be reached for comment, and the Northern Cheyenne Agency of the BIA, responsible for law enforcement on the reservation, directed all questions to the FBI.