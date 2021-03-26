FBI's virtual Teen Symposium open for applicants

The Salt Lake City FBI invites all interested high school juniors and seniors, 16-18 years of age, in Utah, Idaho and Montana to apply to the FBI’s Teen Symposium. Classes will be held virtually on Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The FBI Teen Symposium provides an opportunity for high school students to get a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI through presentations and demonstrations. Upon completion, students will have a greater understanding of the FBI’s mission.

During the two-day symposium, students will be given the opportunity to learn about how evidence and hazardous material are collected at crime scenes; enhance student awareness of issues like cyber, terrorism, and civil rights; and hear from FBI agents and other FBI personnel who support our overall mission—to protect the people of the United States and defend our constitution.

The FBI offers diverse career paths including: Special Agent, Accounting, Nursing, Intelligence, and Administration. Any student with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply. This program is not exclusive to students interested in criminal justice.