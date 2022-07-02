Fears of legal entanglements push Metra management debate to the next step

Concerns over possible legal exposure has pushed the Yellowstone County Board of Commissioners to move the debate over MetraPark management privatization to the next phase.

On Tuesday, commissioners will vote on whether to dissolve the request for qualifications and information that they had sought from potential management companies and instead request that the companies bid on the actual job.

The move formalizes a process that had gotten unwieldy over the last few months and had the potential to expose the county to possible legal action from the companies involved.

Proposals for managing MetraPark were returned to the county earlier this spring by two L.A.-based event management companies, OVG and ASM Global. The committee charged with evaluating the proposals found ASM's to be the better fit for the county.

OVG had reached a booking agreement with the county last year, which complicated the finances of the two proposals, according to the committee.

Following the committee's report, the county's finance director recommended that commissioners put the process on hold for three years, which would allow OVG's booking agreement with MetraPark to expire and the county could then start the process with all interested parties with a clean slate.

Commissioners Don Jones and Denis Pitman weren't sold on the committee's pick or Bryan's recommendation and after a tense, combative meeting in May, the three commissioners could find no way forward.

By the end of June, no progress had been made with either of the proposals. Jeana Lervick, chief in-house deputy county attorney, confirmed last week that one of the companies had expressed frustration with the drawn-out process and had hinted at exploring legal remedies.

At that point, Jones, who's chairman of the board of commissioners, decided to place on Tuesday's agenda a vote to move on from the request for information to a more formal request for bids.

"This is our attorney's advice," Jones said.

The request for bids is a formalized process that requires commissioners either to select one of the bids or reject them all outright.

Should commissioners choose Tuesday morning to put out a request for bids the move would create a cleaner, smoother process for moving forward but it will likely intensify the debate.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce released a statement this week supporting a move to privatize management at MetraPark and encouraged others to attend Tuesday's meeting to voice similar support.

"We believe MetraPark will be managed most effectively by a professional venue management company, with arms-length oversight by the county commissioners, and ownership remaining with the public," the statement said. "This is a proven national model for success that will ensure the facility provides an exceptional quality of place, increases non-resident spending and uses taxpayer dollars wisely. "

Last week, the Metra advisory board voted to support Bryan's recommendation to wait three years before moving forward with bids to privatize management.

All through the process, rumors have dogged Jones that he's favored OVG and has been in contact with its representatives. Jones has flatly denied the accusations as has Matt Lashoff, OVG's representative working on the MetraPark proposal.

"We haven't had any conversations with any commissioners," Lashoff said.

Commissioner John Ostlund isn't convinced.

"Don's goal all along was to give this thing to OVG," he said.

Jones said he's only interested in getting the best deal that relieves the burden on taxpayers. He added that both the proposals returned by OVG and ASM through the request for information process were both exciting to him.

"I'm not going to sign a deal just to sign a deal," he said. "At the end of the day it's still going to come down to the negotiations."

Ostlund called it a "counterfeit process" designed to bring about the result that Jones prefers.

Complicating the matter was last month's Republican primaries. Pitman lost to challenger Mark Morse who will take Pitman's place on the commission in January, depending on the results of the general election in November.

Both Pitman and Morse have acknowledged that the Metra privatization debate likely played a large roll in the vote. Morse campaigned on slowing down the privatization process. However, it will be Pitman at the meeting on Tuesday voting on whether to move forward with request for bids on privatizing management at MetraPark.

Jones did not return a message seeking comment.

Underscoring the MetraPark management debate is the county's efforts to move MetraPark into the future.

Less than a year ago, the county unveiled its publicity campaign to get the public involved with envisioning the next iteration of MetraPark. It was an ambitious plan to redesign, overhaul and build new amenities that would secure the event space for the next half century. It would likely carry a hefty price tag that would have required the county to seek millions of dollars in bonds through a vote with county residents.

The plan appears to be dead now.

There's been little talk over the last few months of the master plan, and the acrimony that's colored the discussions of exploring management privatization at MetraPark this year seems to have overshadowed the optimism county officials felt last summer.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.