The downtown Billings ArtWalk set for Friday, Feb. 5 has been canceled, along with the month-long “Extended ArtWalk.”

Organizers cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remain hopeful that COVID-19 numbers are such that ArtWalk activities may safely resume on April 2, however the pandemic is unpredictable,” said Virginia Bryan, the director of ArtWalk Downtown Billings.

“Thank you, as always, for shopping local and supporting ArtWalk locations and artists," Bryan said.