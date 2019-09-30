A new report suggests a lack of child care options is hindering Billings’ economy, but some business groups are poised to step in.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis issued the report in September, highlighting a lack of early child care as having a negative impact both on childhood development and Billings current workforce.
Preschool and early child care have been hot topics in Montana politics, but traction has been elusive. Only two years after approving Montana’s first major investment in publicly-funded preschool, legislators didn’t renew the program, reverting back to being one of only a few states that provides no major public support for preschool.
The Minneapolis Fed has looked at early childhood care as a workforce issue for decades, assistant vice president Casey Lozar said, but only recently focused on Montana.
“I hear three things (from employers),” said Lozar, who also serves on the Montana University System Board of Regents. “I hear, ‘We can’t find workers,’ I hear, ‘Access to child care or early care is a significant problem for us to attract and retain employees’, and I also hear about affordable housing.”
The report cites statistics in a previous study that found Yellowstone County’s licensed child care facilities have the capacity to serve 38% of the area’s children under age 5. A previous survey of statewide child care providers found that of about 3,000 kids on wait lists, more than 600 lived in Yellowstone County.
Both Montana and the U.S. face similar challenges regarding affordable early child care. But Billings, as Montana’s largest city, holds a unique position in a preschool debate in a state that often focuses on rural access.
A 2016 child care market study found that about 7% of Montana families with a child younger than six said that a parent quit, didn’t take, or greatly changed a job because of problems with child care. A separate national study found that child care access issues were associated with $13 billion in lost revenues and extra hiring costs for businesses.
The federal report also hits themes more common to Montana’s preschool debate — educational benefits for children. A robust body of research shows that preschool has long lasting academic, emotional and social benefits for kids, especially those from low-income families.
Those effects have economic consequences, the report says.
“By preparing young kids well, society can produce public benefits that accrue for years into the future, including reductions in remedial education and higher tax revenue.”
It’s concepts like that that have convinced the Billings Chamber of Commerce to wade further into the issue. Kelly McCandless, the chamber’s communications and strategic priorities manager, will spearhead a new push on early child care.
She had previously worked with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on education-related projects, including early-child care.
“After that experience, that really shined a light on where there’s not a lot of work being done (in Montana),” she said.
A handful of groups, like the United Way-led Yellowstone County Best Beginnings Council, or the Missoula Chamber of Commerce, have been aggressive about addressing early child care.
McCandless felt like there’s a growing recognition in Montana that child care affect both the immediate job market and the education of future workers.
“We’re addressing workforce issues now, but we’re also addressing workforce issues to come,” McCandless said. “It’s really a two-generation workforce issue.”
The chamber’s program is in its “infancy,” but gathering information and developing legislative priorities is an early target. The group does plan to get involved in preschool politics in the 2021 session.
“I can’t tell you what that support looks like,” McCandless said. “It kind of continues to be a thorny issue.”
Last spring, a divide emerged between education advocates on whether or not they were willing to swallow the inclusion of private providers in a publicly-funded program. Some viewed it as a reasonable compromise — others viewed it was an unacceptable step toward school choice policies.
McCandless suggested that business-focused groups could work to prevent another split.
“Is there a different approach that might be more successful?” she said.
The report highlights approaches in other communities, like a philanthropic donation program in Rapid City, or a citywide sales tax in Denver that supports a subsidized preschool program.
But for now, the chamber is still gauging awareness of early childhood care issues. The concept seems to be, “a little bit off the radar," McCandless said.
“We haven’t asked the question, of our members at least.”