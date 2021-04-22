Federal aid to help Worden and Ballantine fix contaminated water problem

In the end, the district would have wasted valuable time in its search and in the process torn up perfectly good agricultural land.

"In the long run it didn't make sense," he said.

In the last year, the water district has dug six new wells, four of which produced clean water. Three of those were located in areas accessible to the water district and Fredericks said they'd like to find one or two more.

The new wells will join the district's one backup well, which has never been contaminated. It's a vertical well on the far side of the district; its primary well is horizontal, which maybe is why it became contaminated, he said.

By the end, the water district hopes to have five or six wells from which it can draw water as it works to solve the problem.

"We want to make it big enough that we never have to do this again," Fredericks said.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.