Federal charges filed against two men caught in pedophile sting

Two Billings men caught in a sting operation targeting pedophiles last year now face federal charges.
Indictments were filed in United States District Court for the District of Montana against Jason Robert Kroepelin and Thomas Clay Sebastian. Both men were arrested in October 2021 along with seven others after local and federal authorities conducted a covert operation to net online predators in the Billings area.
Kroepelin, 32, has been charged with attempting to coerce and entice a minor into sexual activity, and possession of child sex abuse material. The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force all contributed to the investigation that led to Kroepelin’s arrest, according to a statement from the United States Department of Justice.
Sebastian, 24, faces a charge of attempting to coerce and entice a person who he thought was a minor into sex. The FBI was the lead investigating agency into the case.
Both men are currently in custody in Yellowstone County Detention Facility, and pleaded not guilty to the charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan on Jan. 27. If convicted, Sebastian and Kroepelin face 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release. Both men have tentative trial dates scheduled for March 28.
Sebastian and Kroepelin were initially charged in Yellowstone County District Court with sexual abuse of children in October 2021. They and seven others allegedly responded to advertisements placed online by covert agents working the operation.
Danny Allen Haydal, 64, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County District Court. Haydal allegedly communicated online with a man he believed was offering his six-year-old and 10-year-old daughters for sex acts. His trial date is scheduled for April 4.
Abraham Francis Leroy Montez, 39, allegedly answered an ad posted by agents and chatted with a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Montez exchanged nude photos with the girl, documents say, and explicitly discussed sex acts with her. A search warrant issued by Judge Ashley Harada on his phone and premises led to an arrest. His trial is slated to begin March 7.
Jacob B. Ramirez, 40, is alleged to have corresponded with someone he thought was an adult offering her 12-year-old daughter for “sexual conduct.” While talking with the agent documents say Ramirez sent nude photos of himself. His trial is scheduled for April 4.
Dustin Lee Rudolph, 33, allegedly responded to an ad posted by an undercover FBI agent and started speaking with who he believed was a 13-year-old girl. The conversation turned from talks of doing drugs together to sex acts. Rudolph has a trial date for Feb. 14.
David Ray Schultz, 52, faces two counts of sexual abuse of a child. He allegedly spoke with an agent posing as a women about sex acts with her two daughters, aged 12 and 14. His trial will begin February 28.
Kyle Jason Swindler, 40, is alleged to have responded to an ad posted by an agent and had conversations with someone he thought was a 13-year-old. He discussed various sex acts during those conversations, documents say. His trail will be held March 7.
County prosecutors dropped the charge against Martin Leo Jimenez, 27, and the case was dismissed in court without prejudice.