Federal charges filed against two men caught in pedophile sting

Two Billings men caught in a sting operation targeting pedophiles last year now face federal charges.

Indictments were filed in United States District Court for the District of Montana against Jason Robert Kroepelin and Thomas Clay Sebastian. Both men were arrested in October 2021 along with seven others after local and federal authorities conducted a covert operation to net online predators in the Billings area.

Kroepelin, 32, has been charged with attempting to coerce and entice a minor into sexual activity, and possession of child sex abuse material. The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force all contributed to the investigation that led to Kroepelin’s arrest, according to a statement from the United States Department of Justice.

Sebastian, 24, faces a charge of attempting to coerce and entice a person who he thought was a minor into sex. The FBI was the lead investigating agency into the case.