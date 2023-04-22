Three people pleaded not guilty earlier this month in federal court to trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Billings out of short-term rental homes and apartments.

Camille Ann Rounds, Deborah Lynn Renenger and Keegan Tait Roll are accused of bringing drugs into Billings over the course of several months. Drug task force agents seized thousands of fentanyl pills, hundreds of grams of meth and firearms following their arrest last month.

A detective with the Billings Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit connected Roll to fentanyl trafficking in town earlier this year, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. On March 9, 2023, police tracked Roll to an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Second Avenue South. Police, assisted with members of the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, arrested Roll after watching him leave the apartment. Officers allegedly found him carrying 49 fentanyl pills, amounting to about 5.5 grams, during a search. According to information gathered by EMHIDTA agents, court documents said, Roll was at the apartment to meet with his drug supplier.

Agents then searched the apartment where Roll, 28, was staying. Inside the residence, they met with a woman who allegedly gave police a false name. A BPD detective identified her as Renenger, court documents said. The 32-year-old was also on probation and had an active warrant for her arrest. Law enforcement searched Renenger and allegedly found several grams of meth tucked into her bra.

In January of this year, according to a search warrant signed by Yellowstone County District Judge Brett Linneweber, BPD officers searched a vehicle driven by Renenger, who was suspected of traveling from Absarokee to Billings with guns and drugs. They allegedly found about an ounce of fentanyl pills, nearly 14 ounces of meth and two handguns.

Investigators obtained a warrant for the apartment, according to court documents, and seized hundreds of fentanyl pills, about 17 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia. Cell phones recovered in the residence allegedly contained messages between Roll and Renenger arranging drug deals. Messages on Renenger’s cell phones, court documents said, also indicated Rounds was Renenger’s supplier.

Rounds, 45, was allegedly driving a vehicle with Washington State plates and staying at various residences in Billings prior to her arrest. A BPD detective found Rounds staying at a home on the 400 block of Lewis Avenue on March 9, court documents said. She left the house in an SUV the following day, and agents pulled her over. Rounds allegedly agreed to speak with law enforcement, saying she had trafficked thousands of fentanyl pills into Billings from Washington, along with a pound of meth.

Task force agents received a search warrant for the Lewis Avenue home and seized about 308 grams’ worth of fentanyl, 160 grams of meth and a handgun, court documents said. The handgun’s serial number was allegedly removed, and Rounds told law enforcement she had the gun out of fear of being robbed.

During their appearance in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan on April 11, Rounds and Renenger pleaded not guilty to counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Roll is facing charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

A fourth person named in the indictment, Scott Francis Richardson, has also been charged with possession of fentanyl and meth with the intent to distribute. Available court records do not show his alleged role in the drug trafficking racket that spanned from January through March of 2023, and he has yet to make his initial appearance in court.

Last year, Members of the SCU seized about 14 pounds of loose fentanyl powder and nearly 5,000 pills during the course of their investigations in Billings, according to BPD data.

Earlier this week, 11 people pleaded not guilty to accusations of operating a meth trafficking scheme that looped around the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservations and the surrounding counties. Their arrest and indictments followed a takedown coordinated by agents with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.