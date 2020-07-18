Federal COVID-19 stimulus payouts to Montana university students vary by school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thousands of Montana students have gotten money from CARES Act funding that was earmarked to aid students directly during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Montana universities have wide gaps in how money has been handed out so far.

At Montana State University, about 6,100 of the 7,400 eligible students have gotten grants, and the school has doled out about two-thirds of the $5.2 million that must go to its students.

At Montana State University Billings and the University of Montana, less money has gone out so far and to a smaller proportion of students.

At MSUB, of the $1.2 million earmarked for students, $279,655 has been given out as of July 9. By then, about 415 students' applications had been processed; that's up another 40, university officials said. About 900 students were eligible for grants during the spring semester, and about 450 were eligible during the summer.

At the University of Montana, about $1.5 million of its $3.8 million has been distributed as of a July 10 update. The school had about 5,500 students it "encouraged to apply," according to the update, and about 1,200 had received grants.