Federal COVID-19 stimulus payouts to Montana university students vary by school

Thousands of Montana students have gotten money from CARES Act funding that was earmarked to aid students directly during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Montana universities have wide gaps in how money has been handed out so far.
At Montana State University, about 6,100 of the 7,400 eligible students have gotten grants, and the school has doled out about two-thirds of the $5.2 million that must go to its students.
At Montana State University Billings and the University of Montana, less money has gone out so far and to a smaller proportion of students.
At MSUB, of the $1.2 million earmarked for students, $279,655 has been given out as of July 9. By then, about 415 students' applications had been processed; that's up another 40, university officials said. About 900 students were eligible for grants during the spring semester, and about 450 were eligible during the summer.
At the University of Montana, about $1.5 million of its $3.8 million has been distributed as of a July 10 update. The school had about 5,500 students it "encouraged to apply," according to the update, and about 1,200 had received grants.
Per student money, which is calculated using a federal funding guidelines based on student's financial backgrounds, also varies. MSUB has an average payout of $657 per student; MSU's is $573, and UM's is $1,288.
That doesn't mean schools necessarily gave out a flat rate. MSU offered payments between $300 and $900, depending on the cost of education and how much students and their families were expected to pay on their own.
Variations aren't exclusive to Montana, and some college leaders across the nation have criticized the federal guidance tied to handing out the money as confusing and leading to a mish-mash of different strategies.
The concept of direct student payments was baked into the spirit of the CARES Act, much of what was designed to flush money into the economy quickly and broadly. The grants are meant to help aid students whose lives were disrupted by COVID-19, and to hopefully help them continue their education during the pandemic.
Schools are required to provide regular updates on grants on their website for the U.S. Department of Education.
MSU and MSUB addressed questions about the grant process. A spokesman for UM acknowledged questions, but did not provide a response.
MSU had an email and text campaign through June encouraging eligible students to sign up for the grants, and even emailed parents of students who hadn't applied. Financial aid staff were available to help students fill out the grant applications, and all applications were processed through June 30.
A spokesperson said that the school wasn't able to compare its process to other MUS schools. A second round of MSU grants is going out in July to students who qualified for the original grants, offering more aid to students with the "greatest need."
MSUB sent an initial email to all eligible students, and had later phone campaigns, a school spokeswoman said. Campus groups supporting veterans and Native American students also had their own outreach campaigns.
Financial aid staff was available to help students with application questions, and all applications have been processed daily. Grants were awarded based on a student's expected financial contribution and credit load.
Universities have offered additional aid to students outside of the required CARES Act grants. For example, MSUB gave grants to 165 students early in the pandemic through unused federal work-study funding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.