Federal government sends health care workers to Billings hospitals

"We worked with the state because both hospitals in town were struggling with staffing to meet the needs of our COVID patients," said Dr. Michael Bush, chief medical officer for St. Vincent Healthcare.

At St. Vincent, 14 clinical workers will help out in any department that needs it, Bush said, especially to care for COVID-19 patients.

St. Vincent has continuously received personnel and resources from the health system that operates the hospital, SCL Health. The hospital has not gotten staffing assistance from the federal government until now, Bush said. About eight Montana National Guard troops have been providing non-clinical support at St. Vincent, and the state also provided personal protective equipment to the hospital.

SCL Health has provided ventilators and health care workers from affiliated care sites in Colorado in the past.

St. Vincent has been sending more test samples to the Yellowstone Pathology Institute, which can now offer COVID-19 results through a PCR system, which detects the virus's genetic material. Tests from St. Vincent's occupational health department, outpatient surgery centers and others are sent to the institute for a 24-hour turnaround, Bush said.