Federal government sends health care workers to Billings hospitals

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has sent a team of health care workers to help support Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare as COVID-19 cases increase in the county.
The team of 29 includes medical professionals and administrative and safety officers. Clinical personnel include physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics, mental health professionals and others, and have been divided between the two hospitals. The extra support was provided by and funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' National Disaster Medical System.
Originally, 31 workers were slated to arrive in Billings, however two couldn't make it. The workers are volunteers and also have day jobs, said Billings Clinic chief medical officer Toni Green-Cheatwood. Teams travel together in a self-contained unit across the country.
They arrived on Friday, and will work in Billings for two weeks.
As of Tuesday, Billings Clinic was treating 75 COVID-19 patients, which was more than any hospital in the state, according to hospital capacity and status snapshot report by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. St. Vincent was treating 52 COVID-19 patients.
"We worked with the state because both hospitals in town were struggling with staffing to meet the needs of our COVID patients," said Dr. Michael Bush, chief medical officer for St. Vincent Healthcare.
At St. Vincent, 14 clinical workers will help out in any department that needs it, Bush said, especially to care for COVID-19 patients.
St. Vincent has continuously received personnel and resources from the health system that operates the hospital, SCL Health. The hospital has not gotten staffing assistance from the federal government until now, Bush said. About eight Montana National Guard troops have been providing non-clinical support at St. Vincent, and the state also provided personal protective equipment to the hospital.
SCL Health has provided ventilators and health care workers from affiliated care sites in Colorado in the past.
St. Vincent has been sending more test samples to the Yellowstone Pathology Institute, which can now offer COVID-19 results through a PCR system, which detects the virus's genetic material. Tests from St. Vincent's occupational health department, outpatient surgery centers and others are sent to the institute for a 24-hour turnaround, Bush said.
Billings Clinic will use 10 medical workers from the team, including physicians, nurses, EMTs and pharmacists. They'll work in their field of expertise, Green-Cheatwood said, but nurses and physicians will focus their work in the intensive care unit.
"This is a volunteer service they're doing (that) takes time away from their families, their regular jobs and their normal responsibilities to be out there and help our community and the population that we serve for a couple weeks," Green-Cheatwood said. "The gratitude is huge."
Last Monday, Billings Clinic announced it had received resources from the state and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including a seven-person care team and a $150,000 grant to help build a permanent viral triage unit. Eight National Guardsman have also been deployed to help Billings Clinic.
Both hospitals are hopeful a new group of workers will replace the team once they finish their service in two weeks.
"Our health care workers are receiving a lot of gratitude from the community and that is always appreciated," Bush said.
