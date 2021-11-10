Federal health workers deploy to Billings Clinic to help with COVID surge

Billings Clinic is getting some help during the latest COVID surge with the arrival of two federal teams of 20 or so people who provide staffing help throughout the organization.

On Friday, Nov. 5, an eight-person U.S. Public Health Service team of pharmacists arrived at Billings Clinic and have started serving patients. This team is assisting with COVID-19 care duties, including testing, providing monoclonal antibody treatment and administering COVID-19 vaccinations, bringing relief and assistance to the teams in the Billings Clinic COVID Testing Unit and elsewhere.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, approximately 20 U.S. Navy military medical personnel – which includes doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists – from the Department of Defense and in support of FEMA and the State of Montana arrived at Billings Clinic and will assist throughout the organization, including with patient care.