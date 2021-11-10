Federal health workers deploy to Billings Clinic to help with COVID surge

Billings Clinic is getting some help during the latest COVID surge with the arrival of two federal teams of 20 or so people who provide staffing help throughout the organization.
On Friday, Nov. 5, an eight-person U.S. Public Health Service team of pharmacists arrived at Billings Clinic and have started serving patients. This team is assisting with COVID-19 care duties, including testing, providing monoclonal antibody treatment and administering COVID-19 vaccinations, bringing relief and assistance to the teams in the Billings Clinic COVID Testing Unit and elsewhere.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, approximately 20 U.S. Navy military medical personnel – which includes doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists – from the Department of Defense and in support of FEMA and the State of Montana arrived at Billings Clinic and will assist throughout the organization, including with patient care.
“We are incredibly thankful to everybody from these federal teams who is serving at Billings Clinic,” said Scott Ellner, Billings Clinic CEO. “The teams at Billings Clinic, in every area, have been working incredibly hard to ensure that everybody who comes through our doors receives safe, high-quality care, no matter their needs. They’ve been doing an amazing job, but this ongoing surge of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has stretched our resources and put extra stress on our people. This team’s arrival boosts morale, helps us care for our patients and provides critical relief to our people.”
Each of the federal teams are expected to be at Billings Clinic for at least 30 days.
On Monday, a team of medical professionals from the federal government arrived at St. Vincent Healthcare Monday to provide surge support in response to consistently high hospitalizations due COVID-19 infections.
The team of 30 are affiliated with the National Disaster Medical System, which is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Made up of doctors, nurses, paramedics, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, a pharmacist and administrative support specialists, the team will be serving at St. V’s for 14 days.