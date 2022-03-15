Federal investigators determine cause of fatal 2020 plane crash north of Billings

Federal investigators determined that a fatal 2020 plane crash between Billings and Roundup was caused by the pilot flying too low to the ground.

Lapses in the pilot’s judgment of the obstacles in the area led to a Cessna TR 182 crashing into a radio tower in January 2020, killing all four people on board, according to a final report published by the National Transportation Safety Board earlier this week. A final report by the NTSB is a slow process that can take at least 18 months to produce.

“Thus, despite having a preexisting knowledge of the area topography and obstacles, the pilot exercised poor decision making in operating at a cruise altitude less than the minimum safe altitudes specified in regulation,” the report stated.

The Cessna, piloted by Dr. David Healow of Billings, left Billings Logan International Airport on Jan. 11, 2020 on a recreational flight, the Gazette previously reported. His three passengers were men who were either previous residents of local sober-living homes or preparing to become residents. Healow, who the co-owner of the plane told investigators had been flying since the early 1970s, touched down in Hardin, and in less than 30 minutes was back in the air and bound for Roundup.

It was while flying northwest toward Roundup that the Cessna struck a 185-foot radio tower and guy wire, causing a crash that destroyed the plane and killed everyone aboard. A search effort began that same evening, and a helicopter crew with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office found the wreck the following day.

Healow was the only man aboard the plane certified as an airline transport pilot, flight instructor and ground instructor, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. Healow was well rested and in good health on the day of the flight, according to statements made to the NTSB, and toxicology reports showed he was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. The crash occurred at around 6 p.m., under night conditions.

The plane was flying at an altitude of 4,809 feet mean above sea level, with its autopilot function engaged, according to the NTSB report. Pilots can utilize instruments to determine both a GPS altitude based on triangulation with satellites and barometric altitude, which gets its reading from specific atmospheric conditions. Flight data from the fatal crash showed the plane’s barometric altitude read 207 feet higher than the GPS altitude. It is unknown which altitude the pilot set the autopilot to follow, according to the NTSB, or if the plane’s instruments provided a terrain alert prior to the crash.

The tower where the plane crashed did not meet the FAA’s 200-foot minimum to be outfitted with a light, or to be noted on an aviation chart. NTSB reported that the FAA’s section chart of the area did show the height of the plateau where the tower stood.

“The pilot instead relied on the MFD [multifunction display] terrain map before topographical features and obstacles,” the NTSB wrote.

Data from a previous flight made by the pilot from Hardin to Roundup just a few days prior showed the plane taking a similar course and coming within less than a half-mile of the radio tower that it hit Jan. 11. The plane flew past the tower at an altitude of 4,680 feet mean above sea level, according to the NTSB.

Since the crash in January 2020, at least four planes have crashed in or near Billings, resulting in just as many fatalities. Most recently, a Beechcraft Bonanza S35 crashed near Jellison and Stratton roads in Yellowstone County in September 2021. Two people died in the crash and one person went to the hospital with critical injuries.

