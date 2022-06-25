Federal parolee allegedly leads Billings cops on several chases

A federal parolee is in custody, and a red Impala impounded, after allegedly leading Billings police on a series of chases around the city earlier this week.

Edward Anthony Torres, 26, pleaded not guilty Friday to eight felonies in Yellowstone County District Court. County prosecutors allege Torres put the lives of city residents and multiple police officers in danger as he tried to avoid arrest, instigating pursuits in and around Billings.

An officer with the Billings Police Department tried to stop a vehicle believed to be driven by Torres in the early hours of June 21, according to charging documents. The officer recognized the red Chevy Impala as one that had dodged police over the past several weeks, and attempted tailing Torres to his home. The officer followed Torres from a gas station on 20th Street West to Monad Road, where Torres allegedly ran a red light and cut in front of oncoming traffic to make a left turn.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, court documents said, but Torres fled. He turned down Phyllis and reportedly reached speeds of up to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone. In keeping with BPD policy, the officer turned off his emergency lights and pulled away from Torres’s Impala to prevent a possible wreck. The officer did watch Torres allegedly continue to speed in the area and nearly cause a wreck when he blew through an intersection at Phyllis Lane and 24th Street West.

Billings police did not locate the red Impala until later that same night. Another officer identified it parked at a gas station on the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North, near the Yellowstone Art Museum, and similarly tried to stop the vehicle. A passenger had left the Impala and walked inside the gas station, charging documents said, but the officer saw Torres was still sitting in the driver’s seat. Torres allegedly cut through the gas station parking lot when he saw the police cruiser approaching, taking the Impala into an alley and again avoiding arrest.

On June 22, the same officer that tried to stop Torres the previous morning spotted the red Impala turning into the parking lot of a motel on South Billings Boulevard. Torres allegedly recognized the officer and sped away, nearly causing several accidents as he wove through traffic on Midland Road. Torres took Blue Creek Road to Jellison Road, driving through a trailer park and to the city landfill before doubling back onto Blue Creek Road. Police tried to lay road spikes in his path, but Torres avoided them.

An officer tried to set a second strip of road spikes across South Billings Boulevard to stop Torres, court documents said. Torres allegedly drove straight at the officer, and into a ditch, missing both the officer and the road spikes.

The red Impala reached Interstate 90, and Torres drove east into Lockwood. Police found Torres in a Lockwood trailer park, where they arrested him. Investigators received a tip that Torres tossed a firearm out of the vehicle before stopping at the trailer park, and recovered a handgun from the scene. During a search of the Impala after being granted a search warrant, investigators allegedly found two cell phones, a plastic bag filled with a substance suspected to be methamphetamine and several rounds of 9mm ammo.

Torres was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on June 22, and county prosecutors filed charges against him the following day. He has been charged with five counts of criminal endangerment, allegedly speeding and placing the lives of other drivers and pedestrians at risk while fleeing from police. As a convicted violent offender, he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors also charged Torres with one count of possession of dangerous drugs and tampering with evidence.

Yellowstone County District Judge Donald Harris set Torres’s bond at $100,000 at his arraignment Friday, following the recommendation of Deputy County Attorney Victoria Callender. Harris said he took into account both the nature of the most recent charges against Torres, and his previous assault conviction in setting the six-figure bond.

Prior to his arrest, Torres had been out of federal custody on probation for only about five months. He’d been living in Billings for most of that time. In December 2017, Torres stabbed a man several times on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, putting the man in the ICU with life-threatening injuries. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced Torres to 52 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, according to federal court documents.

Torres was required to register as a violent offender, per his probation requirements. He failed to do so at the time of his arrest this week, and was arrested on a warrant in May. He admitted in federal court to several other probation violations. He was scheduled to be sentenced for those violations in September, and released from custody.

Judge Harris set Torres’s $100,000 bond to run consecutive to any federal bond that may be imposed on him. Torres remained at YCDF as of Saturday, and has a tentative trial date set for late October.

