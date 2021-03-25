Federal stimulus dollars may boost city's search for new law and justice center, city hall

The promise of federal stimulus dollars has given the City of Billings a strong shot in the arm for its search of new digs to house its law and justice operations, and possibly a new city hall.

It's still unclear just how much of the America Rescue Plan stimulus will make its way to the city. The Montana Legislature is still working on the bill that will allocate those funds to much of the state. Because Billings has a population larger than 50,000, much of its stimulus will come directly from the federal government.

Like the $20 your aunt slips into your back pocket, the city knows the funding that eventually will arrive comes only once and so using it on projects or services that require ongoing funding won't work.

"This is one-time money and so it needs to be used on one-time projects," city administrator Chris Kukulski said.