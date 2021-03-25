Federal stimulus dollars may boost city's search for new law and justice center, city hall

The promise of federal stimulus dollars has given the City of Billings a strong shot in the arm for its search of new digs to house its law and justice operations, and possibly a new city hall.
It's still unclear just how much of the America Rescue Plan stimulus will make its way to the city. The Montana Legislature is still working on the bill that will allocate those funds to much of the state. Because Billings has a population larger than 50,000, much of its stimulus will come directly from the federal government.
Like the $20 your aunt slips into your back pocket, the city knows the funding that eventually will arrive comes only once and so using it on projects or services that require ongoing funding won't work.
"This is one-time money and so it needs to be used on one-time projects," city administrator Chris Kukulski said.
For more than five years the city has been working to find a place and a way to pay for new space for municipal court, the 911 center, Billings Police department headquarters and city hall. Shortfalls in budget revenue over the last three years have slowed the process. Federal funds could help the city close that gap and finally get its various services into a new home.
"First priority is going to be (creating) law and justice kind of space," Kukulski said.
A master facilities plan presented in 2016 and updated in 2019 found that the city was short approximately 20,000 square feet of the space it needed; it currently uses 68,485 square feet spread across multiple buildings downtown and on the city's South Side. The study sparked the city's search for a new home.
More than a year ago, the city entered negotiations with WC Commercial, which owns the Stillwater Building, to possibly move its operations there. The Stillwater Building is the old James F. Battin Federal Courthouse in downtown Billings; Yellowstone County moved its administrative offices there on the third floor in 2018. The building's first, second and fourth floor are still vacant.
WC Commercial's initial offer to the city was to sell it everything but the space used by the county. In its bid, the price for buying the three floors plus the basement was $27.7 million. To lease the same space for 30 years, WC Commercial quoted the city $56 million. On the table were options to lease the space, to lease it with the intent to own, or to buy the space outright. Each option carries a multi-million dollar price tag.
Billings rejected the offer and has since hired its own independent appraiser to evaluate the building and provide an independent number for buying or leasing the space. Depending on that number, the city will go back to WC Commercial to see if it can work out a deal that's "fair and reasonable."
Setting up operations in the same building where the county has its administrative offices has its benefits, Kukulski said. It could be cheaper for taxpayers and foster a more efficient environment for governing the county and city. For example, both the county and city have long shared planning services.
"It makes it easier," he said.
Still, the city's not putting "all its eggs in one basket," Kukulski said. "We're looking at other buildings."
The five acres on which the Shrine Auditorium sits on Broadwater Avenue has been looked at by the city, as has as the eight-acre Elks Lodge location on Lewis Avenue. The Shrine went up for sale in February; the Elks Lodge has been on the market for a couple years.
Wherever the city lands, the goal will be to pay for it without going to taxpayers, Kukulski said.