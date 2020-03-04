Feeling out of sorts? It's not you, it's the wind

If you’ve found yourself in a foul mood the past few days, you can blame the wind.

And not just for the irritation of having to chase down your patio furniture, upright your garbage cans and clear the tree branches from your lawn.

The wind really can make you sick.

Tim Cahill, a best-selling writer from Livingston (third windiest city in the U.S.), wrote in an essay titled “Ill Wind at Poison Creek,” that a wind of even 21 mph can be perceived by the body as a form of attack.

“This is because we all live inside a little sac of personal air that exists just beyond the flesh, a kind of necessary insulation from the world at large,” he writes in the 1987 essay.

In a 21 mph wind, “a person retains only 1/25th of his or her usual insulation, and that person is subsequently irritable, bad-tempered and thin-skinned,” Cahill says.

He cites a pharmacologist named Felix Sulman who examined several groups of patients when they were in the wind, and out.

He found that those in the wind showed an increase in the secretion of serotonin, a blood vessel constrictor.