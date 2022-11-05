Felon admits to supplying guns for Billings casino robbery

A man with a previous felony conviction admitted to supplying the guns used by two women in a Billings casino robbery earlier this year.

Darwin Dalton Sutherland, 29, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to illegally possessing a firearm, admitting to having 12 firearms burglarized from a Billings home. The firearms used by the two women during the casino robbery were recovered on the property of an elementary school.

On March 20, two woman later identified as Makayla Fetter and Taliah Ramirez stole several bottles of alcohol from the Magic Diamond Casino on Main Street. They held the clerk at gunpoint during the robbery, both of them carrying handguns. They drove a sedan away from the casino, and crashed the car into the chain link fence surrounding Ponderosa Elementary School.

Investigators found a handgun on the school playground later that same day. On March 21, a student found the second loaded handgun on the school grounds and brought it to a teacher. Both women eventually pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms crimes in federal court. They told police, according to court documents, Sutherland gave them the handguns.

The handguns used in the robbery were two of 12 firearms reported stolen from a Billings home March 17. Sutherland told FBI investigators, court documents said, he possessed the 12 firearms knowing they were stolen and admitted to giving Fetter and Ramirez the guns they used in the robbery. He denied burglarizing the home to get the firearms, according to court documents.

Sutherland in currently scheduled to be sentenced March 16, and faces up to 10 years in prison. Prior to the federal charge, he was convicted of felony burglary in Cascade County, according to a statement Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.