A man was sentenced Wednesday to just over three years in federal prison for supplying the guns used in a Billings casino robbery, which were later found on the grounds of an elementary school.

Darwin Dalton Sutherland gave two women handguns in March 2022, two out of a dozen that were burglarized from a Billings home that same month. The two women would go on to rob the Magic Diamond Casino and lead law enforcement on a chase that ended near Ponderosa Elementary School. Sutherland’s sentencing in U.S. District Court followed his pleading guilty to illegally possessing firearms.

“When you steal guns that don’t belong to you,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich wrote in sentencing documents filed in court, “possess firearms that you are prohibited from having, and give the stolen guns to your friends, you probably don’t know how it’s going to turn out, but you can make a fair guess that it won’t lead to anything good.”

On March 20, 2022, Makyla Shayd Fetter and Taliah Jeneane Ramirez walked into the Magic Diamond Casino, each of them armed with a handgun. After stealing several bottles of liquor, Fetter pointed her gun at two employees. Ramirez pulled out her gun and fired it into the air before both of them drove away in a blue sedan.

Police lost the car in traffic, but with the assistance of Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies, they found the vehicle near Ponderosa School on the South Side of Billings later that same day. The car had crashed through a fence on the school grounds. Law enforcement eventually arrested both women, and during a search of the school property found one loaded handgun in the middle of the playground. A kindergarten student found the second handgun the next day. The child brought the loaded gun to a teacher, and school faculty gave it to the Billings Police Department.

Fetter and Ramirez told police they got their guns from Sutherland. Investigators determined that the two guns were among 12 reported stolen from a Billings residence March 17, 2022. Sutherland admitted to law enforcement to possessing the 12 guns, but denied stealing them. He also admitted to giving Fetter and Ramirez the guns they used in the casino robbery. For their roles in the robbery, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Fetter and Ramirez were sentenced to 10 and seven years in federal prison, respectively.

Sutherland, who was previously sentenced for felony burglary in Cascade County, was indicted in federal court in May 2022 with prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. In November 2022, he reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Along with serving 37 months in prison, U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters ordered Sutherland to remain under federal supervision for an additional three years. If Sutherland is eligible, federal prosecutors recommended he take part in the Residential Drug Abuse Program in prison in order to treat his addiction to methamphetamine.

"Nothing about a methamphetamine addiction necessitates possessing or trafficking firearms," Rubich wrote. "Sutherland made the decision to do that, and he deserves to be held accountable and punished."

Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich held a news conference in which he and other local and federal officials commented on his office seeing a record-setting number of firearm offenses in recent years. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana indicted 167 people on crimes related to firearms last year, with the number of indictments related to guns up nearly 300% in the past decade.