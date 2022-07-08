FEMA flood recovery centers open in Carbon, Park, Stillwater counties

Locations to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance will open in several Montana counties in the coming days for those areas affected by June flooding. FEMA will open both disaster recovery centers and mobile registration intake centers across Carbon, Park, and Stillwater counties. All locations can help homeowners, renters, and business owners who were affected by June’s severe flooding apply for or understand assistance.

A Disaster Recovery Center, jointly operated by the FEMA and Montana Disaster and Emergency Services, will open in Carbon County. Representatives from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and other agencies will be at the center to explain disaster assistance programs and help eligible survivors apply for aid.

The center will be open at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Roosevelt Junior High School located at 413 S Oakes Ave in Red Lodge. Once opened, the DRC will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Additional disaster recovery centers will open in Stillwater County and Park County next week. In Stillwater County the DRC will be at Absarokee Elementary School at 327 South Woodward Ave. and will be open starting Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week. In Park County the DRC will be at Park High School at 102 View Vista Drive in Livingston. The center opens Wednesday and will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Several mobile registration intake centers will also open in the effected areas. These locations will have survivor assistance teams onsite assisting with applications, inquiries, updates, and referrals. They will be located at Fromberg Methodist Church at 14 North Montana Ave starting July 8 through 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The other registration center will be at Gardiner High School at 510 W. Stone Street starting Monday through Saturday. That center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for assistance. If possible, before going to a center survivors should apply for assistance with FEMA online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov and clicking “Apply Online” or by calling 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open every day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mountain Time. If an individual utilizes a relay service, such as video relay service, captioned phone, or others, FEMA can utilize the number for that service for accessibility.

A FEMA App for smartphones or mobile devices is also available. For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, applicants should go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available for homeowners, renters, businesses and most private nonprofits to help with residential and business losses not covered by insurance. After registering with FEMA, survivors and businesses may apply online at SBA’s website https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela; or obtain information on SBA disaster loan applications by calling 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for those with hearing loss) or online at www.sba.gov/disaster.