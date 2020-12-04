Female archetypes, prayer songs, postcard art and more part of month-long ArtWalk

William Demaniow returned to Montana after 22 years in New York City “to escape the chaos.” That chaos in Demaniow’s life as a musician and musical theater performer would bring him to a suicide attempt after years living as an alcoholic. In Billings, Demaniow said he found peace and sobriety.
“I came here to get sober,” said Demaniow, whose family lives in Billings. “I knew I wouldn’t do it there. Every casting meeting, everything was done over drinks.”
The 40-something performer has been sober since Oct. 1, 2019, and will host a music and art event where he will discuss the struggles of his addiction at Billings First Congregational Church on North 27th during the official start of the Holiday ArtWalk on Friday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ArtWalk is now spread throughout the month of December, featuring 16 locations. The month-long event is a concession to the typical one-night affair that brings many people downtown to browse art and holiday-themed work by regional artists.
Demaniow, who is the musical director for the downtown church, said he’s not been afraid to speak up about his life. “Your uglies make you beautiful, and if it helps someone, then who cares ... My crumble, my suicide attempt, my alcoholism — all of those ‘bad’ things that I’ve done, all those are necessary to bring me to this point of choosing this life.”
Demaniow, on piano and vocals, will be joined by Sophia Writesel on cello and vocals, Dennis Nettiksimmons on guitar, and Christine Fasching-Writesel on vocals. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Artworks by Demaniow, created with acrylic paints and resin, will also be on display.
'Broken things'
On Minnesota Avenue, Kirks' Grocery is hosting an opening reception for a retrospective of Renee Audette's works, including several large-scale sculptures she created while in residency at Helena's Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts.
Audette, who lives in Billings, spent two years in residency in Helena from 2007 to 2009. When pulling these ceramic sculptures from storage after more than a decade, Audette said she had a renewed excitement for the pieces.
“It’s nice for me as an artist to put things away and unearth them … You look at something for too long, and you’re like, ‘What is this thing I made and what does it mean and why do I do this?’ You’re too close to it.”
The works feature intriguing female characters based on psychological and emotional feelings, Audette said. Using a slip-cast method, the ceramic sculptures were created from plaster molds and hand assembled with intricate detail. There’s a whimsy and a playfulness to them, but something isn’t quite right.
“I really love those binaries and that kind of dichotomy and drawing attention to the conflict,” said Audette. “That’s what interests me is those contradictions.”
Each female archetypes embodies ideas of body image and conventions of womanhood in child-like characters surrounded by fanciful elements. The works — a cake made of kittens, a child leapfrogging with ducks that could have walked off the page of a Dr. Seuss book, another in a bathtub filled with blue cats, yet another in a bathing costume surrounded by flocked pink rabbits — are sweet with an otherworldly oddness that makes the viewer slightly uncomfortable.
“I was trying to incorporate these elements of cuteness and prettiness and then resting that up against this darker, almost uncomfortable or vaguely sinister feelings about these issues,” said Audette.
Smaller works include paintings with wide-eyed characters, three-dimensional canvases with doll and animal figures, and delightful porcelain sculptures assembled from broken bits of other ceramic works.
“Just because something is broken doesn’t mean it can’t be put back together in a different way that works,” said Audette, who uses found materials to create something new that is “neither more nor less valuable, but is different.”
The retrospective brings works from Audette's basement, as well as newer pieces created during her year-long residency at the Yellowstone Art Museum in 2018 to current works, though Audette said she hasn’t been very productive during the pandemic.
“I have not found it to be very creatively inspiring for me. I had a big chunk of time where I couldn’t work and couldn’t leave my house, and it would have been perfect to get a bunch of stuff done, and guess what, it didn’t happen.”
Audette views the retrospective as good timing. “I think it’s going to help me a lot, and hopefully I’ll get back to it.”
The exhibit coincides with a winter group show featuring regional artists Terry Karson, Sandy Dvarishkis, Gary Halsten and Marla Goodman. On Friday, Kirks' will be open from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. and works can also be viewed by appointment.
Mail art
Over at Toucan, 2505 Montana Ave., the biennial exhibition of postcard-sized works has returned. A 25-year tradition, this year's Postcard Show required each submitted piece of art to be no larger than 5" x 7" and sent through the mail. The show features more than 250 works of art by 67 artists in a variety of media from across the U.S.
"Because of the small size of pieces, there isn’t as much pressure for artists to create something," said Mark Sanderson who owns Toucan with Allison O'Donnell. "I think the small size somehow gives them a freedom to just make something with a little less forethought, more in the moment."
This year, the requirement for artists to use the post office served multiple purposes, Sanderson said. The act supported the post office during a time when mail services were being cut and politicized, as well as add a "patina of mail handling to each piece."
"There was just something about the idea of these pieces of art mixing with ballots as they coursed through the mail," said Sanderson. In the spirit of the show, both Sanderson and O'Donnell mailed their submissions from Toucan, to Toucan.
The show can be viewed any time during Toucan’s regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday or by appointment. Selections will also be available for viewing and purchase at www.toucanarts.com.
The below information on all exhibitions for December is provided by ArtWalk Billings. Visitors are invited to view ArtWalk exhibits during gallery hours or by scheduling an appointment. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, visit www.artwalkbillings.com.
Uptown Loop
Billings First Church UCC, 310 N. 27th St., welcomes William Demaniow, who recently relocated to Billings after 20-some years in a music career in New York City. He presents “Approaching the Veil: A Retrospective” an artist talk and live music on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Demaniow’s art is centered on the elements, created with epoxy and acrylics.
Global Village, 2720 Third Ave. N., hosts Joey Kiernan's exhibit “Artist Choice.” Originally from Billings, Joey was an art teacher in Georgia before returning home to become a full-time working artist. On Friday, she presents two live painting demonstrations using multiple mediums and different painting methods. For details, check Global Village on Facebook or email joey.kiernan51@gmail.com.
This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway, features the vibrant, richly hued watercolors of Lynn Shields, a working artist based in Billings. Shields is a self-taught artist who began creating art at a young age. Currently, she is drawn to wildlife, florals and abstracts as her subjects. This House of Books is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday, and until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
Barjon’s Books, 223 N. 29th St., celebrates the artwork of emerging artist Clémence Morin. Morin grew up in Paris, South Africa, and Singapore and has a BFA in Fine Arts from USC. She focuses on feminine imagery and the female experience, both in figurative and abstract ways. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Skypoint Loop
Kennedy Stained Glass, 2923 Second Ave. N., returns with special Christmas ornaments made from stained glass. Watch for ornament debuts on Kennedy’s Stained Glass Facebook page. Open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sandstone Gallery, 2913 Second Ave. N., is stocked with original, eclectic art pieces, jewelry and gifts and will host "Downtown Holly Days" on Friday and Saturday until 7 p.m. Regular hours are Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 Second Ave. N. #235, "is your holiday headquarters if you’re one who thinks it's just not Christmas without a nude painting under the tree," said artist Stephen Haraden, who paints colorful collage paintings of female figures. To view works, call Haraden at 406-259-9160.
Downtown Billings Alliance, 116 N. 29th St., presents working artist Maria Isabel Bonilla, whose art is strongly influenced by an intense nostalgia for her homeland of Colombia. Described as “tropical surrealism with a hint of salsa music,” the art is joyful and mesmerizing. DBA hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aspinwall, 103 N. Broadway, welcomes returning artists Trevan Hiersche, Sean McCotter and Jessica Brophy.
Stapleton Gallery, 104 N. Broadway, is open by appointment during December. Call Jeremiah Young (690-7602) or Abigail Hornik (917-903-0873) to schedule an appointment. More information at www.stapletongallery.com and Facebook@StapletonGallery.
Historic Loop
Mountain West Gallery, 2804 Minnesota Ave., ArtWalk’s newest Season Member, features work by Billings artists Jill Hodges and Clark Hodges. Their respective work ranges from whimsical to abstract. In December, the gallery is open by appointment. Contact Clark at 406-690-8278 or email clarkhodges145@gmail.com.
Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., features two exhibits, including a retrospective of works by Renee Audette and a winter group show with works by gallery artists Sandy Dvarshkis, Gary Halsten, Terry Karson, Marla Goodman, and Keith Martinez. Exhibits open on Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. Kirks' is open Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. Online at kirksgrocery.com and on Facebook@kirksgrocery.
Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave., is open through December from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Photographs by Evelyn Cameron, “Saint and Sinners,” highlight lives of several Montana women who defied social expectations over the last century and “Up In Smoke,” which honors the legacy of Lucien Smith and the dedication of the Billings Fire Department. Online at www.ywhc.org and Facebook@WesternHeritageCenter.
Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Ave., feature Koyama's vibrant impressionist paintings of moose, grizzly bears, cougars and more. The gallery is open most weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 406-259-5561 or visit www.harrykoyama.com.
Toucan Gallery, 2505 Montana Ave., features its biennial Postcard Show that includes over 250 pieces of postcard sized art. Each piece was mailed to Toucan to acknowledge the essential role of the United States Postal Service. Toucan is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, online at www.toucanarts.com and on Facebook@toucanarts.
McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Ave., hosts artists Justin Dowler and Jean Posusta through December. McCormick Cafe is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
