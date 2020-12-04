Female archetypes, prayer songs, postcard art and more part of month-long ArtWalk

“I have not found it to be very creatively inspiring for me. I had a big chunk of time where I couldn’t work and couldn’t leave my house, and it would have been perfect to get a bunch of stuff done, and guess what, it didn’t happen.”

Audette views the retrospective as good timing. “I think it’s going to help me a lot, and hopefully I’ll get back to it.”

The exhibit coincides with a winter group show featuring regional artists Terry Karson, Sandy Dvarishkis, Gary Halsten and Marla Goodman. On Friday, Kirks' will be open from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. and works can also be viewed by appointment.

Mail art

Over at Toucan, 2505 Montana Ave., the biennial exhibition of postcard-sized works has returned. A 25-year tradition, this year's Postcard Show required each submitted piece of art to be no larger than 5" x 7" and sent through the mail. The show features more than 250 works of art by 67 artists in a variety of media from across the U.S.

"Because of the small size of pieces, there isn’t as much pressure for artists to create something," said Mark Sanderson who owns Toucan with Allison O'Donnell. "I think the small size somehow gives them a freedom to just make something with a little less forethought, more in the moment."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}