Fentanyl bust in Billings leads to 4 charged with trafficking

Local and federal law enforcement recovered thousands of fentanyl pills last month, and four people have been indicted in connection to the drug bust.

Two people from Billings and two Washington residents are facing multiple counts of drug trafficking crimes in U.S. District Court. All four were arrested in September after police searched a Billings home and hotel room and allegedly found thousands of illicit pills, cocaine and heroin.

Agents with the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force arrested Gunnar Rutledge Johnson, one of the four indicted, outside of his Billings home on September 7. The task force, comprised of multiple agencies aimed at halting the flow of drugs through the region, had been investigating the 20-year-old more than a year prior to his arrest. Johnson had several outstanding warrants, according to court documents, and data pulled from his cell phone allegedly showed his involvement in distributing fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.

EMHIDTA, assisted by the Billings Police Department, searched Johnson at the scene and were granted a search warrant for his home on Miles Avenue. Police allegedly found fentanyl and oxycodone pills, cocaine and just over $1,600 in a bag carried by Johnson, court documents said. Inside Johnson’s home, they allegedly recovered around 1,300 fentanyl pills, 80 grams of cocaine and another $1,000 in cash.

Johnson agreed to speak with agents, court documents said, allegedly telling them he bought the drugs from a dealer at a Billings hotel. Agents narrowed their search to a South Billings Boulevard hotel later that same day. Hotel staff assisted police in identifying three people at the hotel suspected of trafficking in drugs, and which room they were staying in.

Two women, Charis Lou Adair Furlong and Shaylene Jo Suchy, were arrested on their way to the room. Joel David Lund, 40, was apprehended in the parking lot while he was in his truck. Search warrants were granted for Lund’s truck, his bags and the hotel room.

Inside Lund’s truck were allegedly some 1,700 fentanyl pills, nearly 195 grams of meth, about 21 grams of heroin nearly three grams of cocaine and a loaded handgun. Charging documents also allege investigators found about $9,200 in cash inside the truck.

Officers allegedly found a safe in the hotel room, which contained more fentanyl pills, heroine and Furlong’s personal credit card. Furlong was allegedly carrying the key to the safe at the time of her arrest.

Charging documents allege Suchy and Lund travelled from Washington State with the trove of drugs. Furlong, a Billings resident, allegedly acted as a broker to bring in buyers. All four suspects were booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on September 7, and have remained in custody since. A federal grand jury indicted the four in early October.

The four suspects have been charged with possessing and conspiring to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute. Lund, Suchy and Furlong are also facing counts of possessing and conspiring to possess meth with intent to distribute. Lund and Furlong have been charged with possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The four could face up to 40 years in prison, if convicted of the most serious crime. Lund, Johnson and Furlong have pleaded not guilty to the accusations. Suchy is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.