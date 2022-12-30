Fentanyl overdoses and seizures on the rise in Montana during 2022

Troopers with the Montana Highway Patrol stopped an SUV in Yellowstone County earlier this month and seized more than 600 blue pills.

The blue pills were suspected to be fentanyl, and the seizure was just a fraction of the thousands of pills recovered by law enforcement in Montana this year. Ever-increasing opioid overdoses, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human services, have coincided with those drug busts.

“I’m afraid that we’re not making much of dent at all. And that comes from conversations that I’ve had with several task forces, but specifically with high-ranking officials within the federal [Drug Enforcement Administration]," said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudson at a press conference in Billings in mid-December. "One of the quotes that I got from a regional director was that this is the first time in his 30-plus-year career in the DEA that he’s seen the U.S. market completely saturated with a drug.”

From the start of 2022 through September, according to the Attorney General’s office, members of the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program seized more than 155,000 dosage units of illicit fentanyl. They recovered more fentanyl this year than the previous two years combined.

Last week, the DEA announced that the administration tallied nearly 51 million mock-prescription fentanyl pills seized this year, along with about 10,000 pounds of loose fentanyl powder. The DEA estimated that much fentanyl represented 379 million potentially deadly doses.

More than 150,000 people have died from opioid overdoses since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The Biden Administration launched a dashboard this month to provide real-time information on nationwide overdoses, reporting that emergency crews have responded to more than 170,000 non-fatal drug overdoses over the past year.

“We largely might be a victim of our own successes in the fight again prescription opioids, frankly,” Knudsen said.

“We’ve got large multi-state settlements with the legitimate opioid painkiller manufacturers, to where you’re not able to go in a get a prescription for 200 oxycodone pills… We’ve really restricted that market to where I think a lot of these addicted individuals used to go. So we shouldn’t be surprised that the market is there…and that theses drug cartels have stepped up to fill it," he said.

In Montana, opioid overdoses treated by EMTs from January through September of this year nearly eclipsed overdoses through all of 2021, with the state Department of Public Health and Human Services reporting 811 opioid overdose-related 911 responses.

A little over half of the overdoses treated this year, DPHHS data showed, were for people between the ages of 24 and 44 years old. American Indian or Alaska Natives made up 20% of overdose cases, despite representing around 6.5% of Montana’s total population.

The supply chain of illicit fentanyl flowing into the U.S. starts in China, the DEA has previously reported. Those raw materials are shipped to labs operated primarily by the Sinaloa and the New Generation Jalisco cartels in Mexico, which produce loose fentanyl powder and press fentanyl into pills resembling prescription drugs.

Division of Criminal Investigation narcotics agents with the Montana Department of Justice have seized over 1,500 grams of meth, nearly 4,000 fentanyl pills this year, the Attorney General’s office told the Gazette. Gov. Greg Gianforte has recommended funding for more DCI narcotics agents and MHP troopers as part of his budget proposal for the upcoming legislature.

“I think the way to look at is, I’m an old dope cop from the '80s,” said DCI Administrator Bryan Lockerby on Dec. 14. “I worked cocaine and marijuana cases, and the reality was we were never going to fully stop it. What we want to do is disrupt it. What we want to do is send a message that Montana is a bad place to do business. And I think we’re having success. … Our goal is to disrupt and deter.”

Federal and state authorities celebrated a massive drug bust this month that disrupted a trafficking network in Butte with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, Lee Montana Newspapers reported. The bust led to federal convictions for more than 20 people, two of whom were Mexican nationals, but the majority being Montana residents. The drug network was responsible for bringing in around 2,043 pounds of meth and over 722,000 pills containing fentanyl into Butte for redistribution across Montana, according to charging documents.

U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich estimated that fentanyl now makes up about a third of drug possession and distribution cases prosecuted by his office. The reach of the cartels producing the drugs surging into the United States is international, he said, and that makes finding a solution elusive.

“Until we can get ahead of it, we’re going to continue to see problems,” Laslovich said.