Fergus county attorney, police chief criticize sentence for man convicted of sexual assault

A sentence of probation issued earlier this week by a District Court judge for a man convicted of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in Lewistown is being criticized by both the Fergus County attorney and Lewistown Police chief.
Jason Terronez, 39, was originally charged in 2015 with one count of sexual intercourse without consent via digital penetration, a crime he was accused of committing when he hosted a family friend's daughter for a sleepover at his home with other children present.
The 10-year supervised probation sentence from Judge Randal Spaulding was issued Wednesday after Terronez agreed to plead guilty to an amended charge of sexual assault.
The case has been ongoing for years, in part due to the circumstances surrounding the initial trial, including the suicide of Terronez's attorney the day after a plea deal was reached in 2015. Terronez had pleaded guilty to sexual assault before later deciding to withdraw the plea. That withdrawal was granted by Spaulding, a decision that was affirmed by the Montana Supreme Court despite an appeal from the office of then-Montana Attorney General Tim Fox.
In November 2020, Terronez, his attorney Robert Snively, Assistant Attorney General Daniel Guzynski and Fergus County Attorney Kent Sipe underwent nine hours of mediation before Terronez entered an Alford plea to a charge of sexual assault, according to a press release issued Thursday by Deputy Fergus County Attorney Diane Cochran with the headline "Child rapist sentenced to probation in Lewistown, Montana."
An Alford plea is a type of plea in which a person does not admit guilt but admits the prosecution has evidence to prove the crime was committed and is ultimately convicted of the crime.
The parties involved in mediation had signed off on the plea agreement on the basis that the prosecution would recommend Terronez be sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections for 10 years with six years suspended and that Terronez's attorney could argue "for any lawful sentence," the press release states.
In remarks included in the press release, Sipe, the Fergus County attorney, said "Communities rely on judges to hold offenders accountable" and that "a probationary sentence does not hold this offender accountable, and it re-victimizes the child, her family, and the entire community."
Sipe also called for changes to state law, saying "time and again, we have seen courts place child sex offenders into the community without accountability or punishment."
In the same press release Lewistown Police Department Chief Justin Jenness, who investigated the Terronez case, is quoted saying "This case should serve as a prime example of why legislative changes need to be made to ensure justice for the victims and their families of violent crimes."
Jenness also called the ruling "appalling" and a "slap in the face towards the child victim and her family."
The Montana Supreme Court affirmed Spaulding's decision to allow the plea withdrawal and in its summary of the background for the case, the court described how Terronez's defense attorney Jeffry Foster had his windshield smashed by a concrete block while it was parked outside Terronez's house. The original judge assigned to the case also recused himself after a parent of the victim confronted him at a local restaurant.
A synopsis of the Supreme Court case describes how the Terronez case proceedings "were marked by confrontations initiated by the victim's parents, inappropriate contact with jurors, and acts of intimidation and violence directed at defense counsel Foster."
Events surrounding the case led then-Fergus County Sheriff Troy Eades to say that he had never seen anything like this in his years of securing trials, according to information included in the Supreme Court decision. Eades also suggested that Terronez and Foster wear bulletproof vests.
The Supreme Court decision references the District Court's finding that these events "objectively appeared to have a serious deleterious effect" on Foster and that he appeared disheveled, overly anxious, and was sweating profusely, stammering, pacing and repeating himself and that the court had "serious doubts about his effectiveness at trial and up to and including the Defendant's guilty plea."
Eventually a plea agreement was reached in which Terronez would plead guilty to felony sexual assault with a recommended sentence of 25 years in prison. After Terronez entered his guilty plea in court, police escorted his attorney Foster back to the Yogo Hotel where he died by suicide the next morning. He was 33.
Spaulding, the district court judge, decided to grant Terronez's withdrawal of his guilty plea based on the conclusion that Foster "had rendered ineffective assistance of counsel, reasoning that his trial performance was 'deficient or fell below an objective standard of reasonableness,'" Supreme Court documents say.
The synopsis of the Montana Supreme Court decision states that the court "agreed with the State that there were plausible explanations for Foster's actions and that he had provided reasonable professional assistance with Terronez" but still affirmed the District Court's decision to permit Terronez to withdrawal his guilty plea.
That affirmation, according to the synopsis of the Supreme Court decision, was based on "the extreme circumstances that the District Court found had created a "pervasive air of fear" during the trial, and upon the District Court's observations about the impact of these events upon Foster and Terronez.
The Supreme Court's background on the case describes how Terronez was originally accused of touching the 5-year-old victim's genitals while he sat next her as she and the other children at the sleepover watched a movie and that in the ensuing days she repeatedly had described pain in that area, leading her mother to have her taken in for a sexual abuse examination.
The doctor was unable to collect biological evidence because of the timing of the examination. The doctor did find four areas of discrete injury and diagnosed the injuries as sexual abuse based on both the area of injury and what the girl reported, documents say.