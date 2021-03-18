Fergus county attorney, police chief criticize sentence for man convicted of sexual assault

Spaulding, the district court judge, decided to grant Terronez's withdrawal of his guilty plea based on the conclusion that Foster "had rendered ineffective assistance of counsel, reasoning that his trial performance was 'deficient or fell below an objective standard of reasonableness,'" Supreme Court documents say.

The synopsis of the Montana Supreme Court decision states that the court "agreed with the State that there were plausible explanations for Foster's actions and that he had provided reasonable professional assistance with Terronez" but still affirmed the District Court's decision to permit Terronez to withdrawal his guilty plea.

That affirmation, according to the synopsis of the Supreme Court decision, was based on "the extreme circumstances that the District Court found had created a "pervasive air of fear" during the trial, and upon the District Court's observations about the impact of these events upon Foster and Terronez.

The Supreme Court's background on the case describes how Terronez was originally accused of touching the 5-year-old victim's genitals while he sat next her as she and the other children at the sleepover watched a movie and that in the ensuing days she repeatedly had described pain in that area, leading her mother to have her taken in for a sexual abuse examination.

The doctor was unable to collect biological evidence because of the timing of the examination. The doctor did find four areas of discrete injury and diagnosed the injuries as sexual abuse based on both the area of injury and what the girl reported, documents say.

