Festival of Trees planned

The Family Tree Center - Billings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center will host its 35th Annual Festival of Trees event Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 3-5. The event's gift auction will start Friday, Nov. 27. Because of the pandemic, the event's auctions will take place virtually.

Community supporters have donated decorated Christmas trees, which can be viewed at Rimrock Mall in the former Herbergers location from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the festival. The trees will be auctioned online. Participants may bid on a tree, gift item or gift basket to help struggling families.

This year's tree themes include:

From Our Homestead to Yours.

Nutcracker Christmas.

O QuaranTree.

Don’t Be a Grinch – Support Local Business.

Gift items include:

A lottery ticket tree, which includes Montana Millionaire tickets.

A Patagonia fly fishing bag and rod.

A golf package.

Jewelry and more.