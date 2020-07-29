Fifth annual Local Food Challenge starts in August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Plains Resource Council is hosting the fifth annual Montana Local Food Challenge. In August, participants are encouraged to eat something local every day of the month, participate in weekly challenges, and earn a chance to win a local food gift card.

The coronavirus pandemic presents a poignant backdrop to the annual event. Many restaurants, markets and small businesses devoted to local foods are experiencing challenges as a result of the pandemic. At the same time, consumers are looking to buy directly from farmers and ranchers out of concerns for food safety, security, and availability.

All Montanans are invited to participate, according to a press release from NPRC. For details about the challenge and to register, go to mtlocalfoodchallenge.org. The website also provides resources, including information about where to buy local foods throughout the state.