Final Farm to Trunk food distribution planned

The Billings Food Bank will host its fourth and final day of the Farm to Trunk food distribution event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 10, in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

Food items include chicken, beef, eggs, beans, lentils and split peas. Other items will also be available. Everyone is eligible to receive these items, according to a press release from the food bank. Those receiving food items are asked to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

The food bank seeks volunteers to help fill orders and deliver them to cars waiting in line. Anyone volunteering should arrive at the food bank around 9:30 a.m.

