Financial relief plan in the works for business and schools in Yellowstone County

In addition to the county information, local businesses are asked to complete a one-page form for the Big Sky Economic Development with the same aim.

Those “economic injury worksheet” forms are located online at https://www.bigskyeconomicdevelopment.org/. Completed forms should be emailed to both mtdes@mt.gov and melanie@bigskyeda.org.

Information from both the county’s and the BSED’s efforts will be used to help secure disaster relief funding or other resources in the wake of recent business and school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses will have a chance to apply for direct relief later, once the Small Business Administration declares an economic injury disaster for Yellowstone County, according to Steve Arveschoug, executive director of BSED. At that point, businesses will be able to apply for loans or other help through sba.gov.

Individual workers impacted by business closures can apply for unemployment assistance through Department of Labor and Industry, as is standard.

However, Gov. Steve Bullock said in a conference call on Monday that no changes had been made or waivers approved for individuals seeking unemployment benefits.