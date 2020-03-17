Financial relief plan in the works for business and schools in Yellowstone County

Business owners, school officials and others are being asked to share information about how closures over the new coronavirus are impacting them, in a larger effort to secure relief funds for Yellowstone County entities.
At a press conference Tuesday, Director of Emergency Services for Yellowstone County KC Williams said it’s important that businesses and others provide the information as soon as possible, even though financial and supply assistance could take “a while” to reach those who need it locally.
“We are competing, if you will, with every community in the United States,” Williams said. “So the better we document the impact that this has on us, the higher up we go on the list for potential resources.
Williams asked that certain information be sent in for any event, facility, organization, school or group affected by closures in response to COVID-19.
Specifically, those affected groups are asked to email the following information to covid-19@co.yellowstone.mt.gov:
- Name of entity.
- Whether the entity is an event, school or facility.
- Date of impact, or start date of event.
- Whether the result was a closure, cancellation; whether the entity remained operational but was still impacted; or whether the entity remained operational and was not impacted.
- Any additional notes about the costs or implications of the impact.
- Address of event/facility.
In addition to the county information, local businesses are asked to complete a one-page form for the Big Sky Economic Development with the same aim.
Those “economic injury worksheet” forms are located online at https://www.bigskyeconomicdevelopment.org/. Completed forms should be emailed to both mtdes@mt.gov and melanie@bigskyeda.org.
Information from both the county’s and the BSED’s efforts will be used to help secure disaster relief funding or other resources in the wake of recent business and school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses will have a chance to apply for direct relief later, once the Small Business Administration declares an economic injury disaster for Yellowstone County, according to Steve Arveschoug, executive director of BSED. At that point, businesses will be able to apply for loans or other help through sba.gov.
Individual workers impacted by business closures can apply for unemployment assistance through Department of Labor and Industry, as is standard.
However, Gov. Steve Bullock said in a conference call on Monday that no changes had been made or waivers approved for individuals seeking unemployment benefits.
Some banks are offering assistance, too.
Stockman Bank is agreeing to defer loan payments "until we get through the pandemic," a press release stated. The bank will then restructure the debt for borrowers as necessary. It's also working with commercial and agricultural customers on a case-by-case basis.