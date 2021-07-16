Finding their voice: Workshop series offers artistic healing for addiction recovery

When Sophie Czerwinski arrived in Billings nearly a year ago, she had a lot of work ahead of her.
An AmeriCorps volunteer, her job was to continue addressing the community’s addiction epidemic. The project had been running for two years, and had seen some success.
Czerwinski took notes on how other art-based addiction recovery efforts had succeeded. But, rather than doing a single, isolated event that incorporated art in healing and recovery, she would try a months-long approach, calling on the community to help.
She settled on an ambitious plan she called the Dive.ART project — 22 art workshops over several months, targeted at the addiction recovery community in Billings.
Multiple local businesses, charities, art studios, and artists came to her aid, offering classes on anything from watercolor to yoga, in spaces from church basements to parking lots.
Dive.ART was a welcome addition to the treatment options in Billings. “Although Billings does offer a lot of really wonderful resources to those in recovery, there is a lack of holistic health options,” Czerwinski said.
Now that the workshop series is over, she’s looking to host one last event — a gallery exhibit at Kirks' Grocery.
The workshops
In order to make Dive.ART happen, Czerwinski needed teachers, supplies, and venues. However, as a new arrival to Billings, she didn’t have all of the connections.
Enter local addiction recovery group Gratitude in Action’s Terri Todd.
“We helped her in the beginning stages,” said Todd.
Gratitude in Action funds Ignatia’s House, where people in recovery are provided a secure environment to recover from addiction and rejoin society.
Todd believes that art can be an effective avenue for healing. “It allows people to work through some of the trauma issues they’ve been dealing with,” she said. “They tend to find their voice through art.”
About half of the workshops were hosted at Passages, a correctional facility for women transitioning from federal and state prison back into their communities. Addiction rates are disproportionately high among inmates.
Other workshops were hosted in the parking lot of a sober living home, and the First Congregational Church on 27th Street.
Businesses contributed supplies, such as canvases, paints, and other materials. One of those businesses, Bitterroot Sip and Paint, often receives donations of art supplies and donated some of those materials to Czerwinski’s workshops.
“The Dive.ART project is a perfect example of what art can do for people,” said Bitterroot owner Chareese Jorgensen. “They’re always looking for a replacement that they can put their time and energy in that will help them grow and heal.”
Crooked Line art studio contributed a teacher to the workshops. Dan Granger, the studio’s manager, taught a workshop where attendees painted watercolor images on paper the size of Polaroid photos.
Besides just allowing people to express themselves, the process of creating art also helped them get to know each other better. “The art was a good icebreaker, gave them something to focus on,” said Granger. Many of the artists in attendance chatted with each other while painting, sharing stories and support.
“I learned a lot from them, just from listening,” Granger said.
The workshops also featured local, independent artists. One, Linda Lemire, led three workshops focused on creating mosaics.
“We showed up with boxes of dishes and china and a variety of thrift store finds,” said Lemire. They took hammers and broke the objects, creating shards from which to make their art.
A void in opportunities
Lemire also felt that the event filled a void in Billings’ healing opportunities. “I just think that we don’t provide enough free and low-income spaces like this for people,” she said. “Maybe we overlook the capabilities of art and expression for people who are recovering from all kinds of things."
Artist and licensed art therapist, Rachel Larson Long led two of the workshops. Participants in her class built a sort of branching tree from an umbrella rack, and made ornamental symbols from air-dry clay.
“People made all kinds of things,” said Larson Long. The symbols covered any number of concepts, but all revolved around the ideas of recovery and personal growth. The process of coming up with a symbol makes things more concrete, she said.
“I would hope that something like this can continue,” she said. “It makes an impact on the future of the city.”
Part of the focus of the workshops was to work in underserved communities, including Native Americans. Czerwinski partnered with the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, a group that offers support to local tribal communities.
The RMTLC's Pharah Morgan, project director of the Tribal Opioid Response project, hosted two classes focusing on Plains Indian beading. The beading workshops attracted more than 25 attendees.
“One of the first steps toward prevention is being inclusive,” Morgan said. For her, art could be a method to not only treat existing addictions, but to prevent future instances. “People use it as a coping mechanism, for stress relief, to really express themselves.”
The finale
Between July 20 and 23, Kirks' Grocery gallery will host a show featuring art contributed by the artists that attended the workshops.
“We’re always trying to do stuff here at Kirks' that benefits people, benefits the community,” said gallery owner Shane de Leon.
The show will be a demonstration of what was created throughout the workshops, giving a space that highlights the stories and the art that was created, said Czerwinski. Because the art provides a way to prompt conversations about uncomfortable topics, the exhibition is a way to bring the community together around the stigmatized issue of addiction recovery.
The show begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and runs until the grand finale event at 7 p.m. Friday with a silent auction, poetry reading, and live music by Epitome J.
The show will include the tree built at Larson Long’s workshops, mosaic work from Lemire’s workshop, and other pieces contributed by participants. Participants were free to take home any artwork they wanted, but many were happy to contribute their art to be shown and sold at the event.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Downtown Billings Alliance’s Spare Change for Real Change program, as well as the Passages recreation fund, both of which contributed funding to the workshops. This also helps build the relationship between Czerwinski’s partners and AmeriCorps, to improve the odds of future workshops succeeding as well.
“The benefits of engaging with the arts accrue over time,” said Czerwinski. “To be able to continue to have that longevity of the workshops happening would be wonderful.”