Finding their voice: Workshop series offers artistic healing for addiction recovery

“The Dive.ART project is a perfect example of what art can do for people,” said Bitterroot owner Chareese Jorgensen. “They’re always looking for a replacement that they can put their time and energy in that will help them grow and heal.”

Crooked Line art studio contributed a teacher to the workshops. Dan Granger, the studio’s manager, taught a workshop where attendees painted watercolor images on paper the size of Polaroid photos.

Besides just allowing people to express themselves, the process of creating art also helped them get to know each other better. “The art was a good icebreaker, gave them something to focus on,” said Granger. Many of the artists in attendance chatted with each other while painting, sharing stories and support.

“I learned a lot from them, just from listening,” Granger said.

The workshops also featured local, independent artists. One, Linda Lemire, led three workshops focused on creating mosaics.

“We showed up with boxes of dishes and china and a variety of thrift store finds,” said Lemire. They took hammers and broke the objects, creating shards from which to make their art.

A void in opportunities