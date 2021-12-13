Fines for false fire and security alarms set by Billings City Council

The ordinance is designed to curb the majority of these false alarms and was crafted with help from leaders in the fire and police departments and a committee of public safety officials, alarm company representatives and facilities managers from area businesses and Billings Public Schools.

The new ordinance will apply only to commercial businesses in Billings, which generate the majority of the false alarms. Spini explained that 25% of the false alarm calls police and fire services receive come from residential property owners.

The ordinance will give businesses three warnings before they face a fine, which will be $250, the hourly rate for a fully staffed fire engine. Money collected from the fines would go into the city's public safety fund.

The warnings and the fines would be tied to individual properties and not the businesses themselves. So if a company has multiple locations and each of those locations kept sending false alarms to police or fire services then they would be fined multiple times.

The three warnings applies individually to fire alarm systems and security systems, meaning one location could have up to six warnings — three for each system — before the fine kicks in.

The majority of the false alarm calls come from faulty or malfunctioning systems, unintentional triggering of alarms, and swinging or hanging retail displays that trip motion sensors.

