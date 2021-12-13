Fines for false fire and security alarms set by Billings City Council

Beginning next year, businesses responsible for repeat false alarms that draw a police or fire department response will be fined by the city.
Billings City Council voted unanimously Monday night to institute a $250 fee for businesses that elicit three or more false alarms in the course of a year.
City Council members started talking about instituting the fee late last month, which in turn prompted a call from an assisted living center to Fire Marshal Mike Spini. Officials at the assisted living center expressed concerns about their rate of false medical alarms.
Spini met with the assisted living center, which is now going over its systems and protocols to make sure alarms are functioning properly while finding other ways to reduce misfired calls.
"It's being effective and it's not even in place yet," Spini said of the new ordinance.
The fire department responds on average to 800 to 900 false alarm calls a year. The police department so far this year has responded to 1,613 false security system alarm calls. At its worst in 2018, public safety services were responding to three false alarms for every legitimate alarm call they received.
Responding to hundreds of false alarms every year draws resources away from genuine calls for service and can end up spreading public safety services, which already see high demand, too thin, public safety officials have said.
The ordinance is designed to curb the majority of these false alarms and was crafted with help from leaders in the fire and police departments and a committee of public safety officials, alarm company representatives and facilities managers from area businesses and Billings Public Schools.
The new ordinance will apply only to commercial businesses in Billings, which generate the majority of the false alarms. Spini explained that 25% of the false alarm calls police and fire services receive come from residential property owners.
The ordinance will give businesses three warnings before they face a fine, which will be $250, the hourly rate for a fully staffed fire engine. Money collected from the fines would go into the city's public safety fund.
The warnings and the fines would be tied to individual properties and not the businesses themselves. So if a company has multiple locations and each of those locations kept sending false alarms to police or fire services then they would be fined multiple times.
The three warnings applies individually to fire alarm systems and security systems, meaning one location could have up to six warnings — three for each system — before the fine kicks in.
The majority of the false alarm calls come from faulty or malfunctioning systems, unintentional triggering of alarms, and swinging or hanging retail displays that trip motion sensors.