Fire at Parkview Care Center in Billings started after sparking outlet ignited bed

A fire Tuesday morning at the Parkview Care Center in Billings began after sparks from an outlet ignited a bed, according to the Billings Fire Department.

No one was injured by the fire, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff McCullough. Some residents were evacuated during the fire department response.

The fire was reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday.

McCullough determined that the fire was accidental and caused an estimated $5,000 in property and content loss. Property and contents affected by the fire are insured, according to a press release issued by the deputy fire marshal.

The Parkview Care Center at 600 N. 27th St. provides services including short-term rehabilitation, transitional care for people after hospitalization, and longer-term residential care, according to its website.

