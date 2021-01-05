Fire at Parkview Care Center in Billings started after sparking outlet ignited bed

Parkview Care Center residents are evacuated to the parking lot after a fire broke out in one of the rooms on Tuesday.
Firefighters pour out of Parkview Care Center after responding to reports of a fire that forced the evacuation of residents Tuesday morning.
A fire Tuesday morning at the Parkview Care Center in Billings began after sparks from an outlet ignited a bed, according to the Billings Fire Department.
No one was injured by the fire, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff McCullough. Some residents were evacuated during the fire department response.
The fire was reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday.
McCullough determined that the fire was accidental and caused an estimated $5,000 in property and content loss. Property and contents affected by the fire are insured, according to a press release issued by the deputy fire marshal.
The Parkview Care Center at 600 N. 27th St. provides services including short-term rehabilitation, transitional care for people after hospitalization, and longer-term residential care, according to its website.
Retrospective: Billings Fire Department
Maverick Hose Company, 1894
The Maverick Hose Company, pictured in 1894, followed the earlier Yellowstone Hose Company, which
formed in 1884. The Yellowstone company was originally called the Billings Fire Brigade, and was created in response to a disastrous fire in what was known as Block 110 (the 2600 block of Montana Avenue). The Yellowstone Hose Company was renamed in 1887 to the Yellowstone Hook & Ladder Company. The Maverick Hose Company took over control of the city's fire equipment and firefighting duties in 1889.
Courtesy of Western Heritage Center
Billings Fire Chief J.C. Bond, 1900s
John C. Bond was Billings' first official fire chief, serving for more than 20 years. Bond was a blacksmith and wagon maker who was among Billings' early residents.
File photo
Maverick Hose Company pumper, circa 1900s
The first fire apparatus in Billings was pulled by horses. Here,
Rock and Rowdy pull the Maverick Hose Company's fire wagon. Rowdy replaced an earlier horse, Rye, who died while in training. John Hosler drove the hose wagon until 1897, when he was replaced by W.E. Baker.
File photo
Billings Fire Department reading room, circa 1905
The interior of an early Billings fire station is pictured in the mid-1900s. "The most modern apparatus is used by this department and the Gamewell telegraph alarm system is now in operation," proclaimed a
description of the Billings Fire Department that accompanied the photograph.
File photo
Maverick Hose Company, unknown date
A horse-drawn apparatus of the Maverick Hose Company, an early Billings fire company, is pictured in this undated photo.
File photo
Billings Fire Chief T.F. Kennedy, 1911
Thomas F. Kennedy served as fire chief in Billings for most of the 1910s. Blacksmith John C. Bond served as the first chief of the department, followed by John Stoffek (who served for only one year before Bond once again took command). W.B. "Billy" TenEyck was the third chief, who served for two years before his replacement by Kennedy.
File photo
Billings Fire Department, circa 1910s
Members of the Billings Fire Department and their horse-drawn firefighting equipment stand outside of City Hall in the 1910s. The old City Hall building, which was
replaced in 1940, was the location of Station One.
Courtesy of Jim Reich
Billings' first motorized fire engine, 1911
The Maverick Hose Company's first mechanized fire apparatus is shown during the Independence Day Parade in downtown Billings in 1911.
Courtesy of Jim Reich
Billings Fire Department Station Two, circa 1910s
Billings firefighters stand with an early motorized fire truck outside the South Side fire station (Station Two) in a postcard from Jim Reich's collection.
Courtesy of Jim Reich
Maverick Hose Company, 1912
Members of the Maverick Hose Company, one of Billings' early fire organizations, are pictured in 1912.
Courtesy of Jim Reich
Billings Fire Department Station Two, circa 1910s
Billings firefighters pose with fire trucks outside of Station Two at 201 S. 30th St. The station was
completed in 1911 and is still standing, the oldest remaining fire station building in Billings. A newer Station Two, also known as the Maverick Station, remains in use today at 501 S. 28th St.
File photo
Billings Fire Department Engine No. 1, 1910s
Engine No. 1 of the Billings Fire Department is pictured in the 1910s.
Courtesy of Western Heritage Center
Billings firefighters, circa 1916
Billings firefighters pose with a new chemical truck in 1916.
Courtesy of Western Heritage Center
Fire training wall, 1940s
A training wall was erected next to the old Station Two on the South Side, allowing Billings firefighters in the 1940s to do ladder training. A more elaborate training structure can be found next to the current Station Two (also known as Maverick Station) at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and South 28th Street.
Courtesy of Western Heritage Center
Fire extinguisher demonstration, 1947
Fire Marshal Grant F. Gainan demonstrates a fire extinguisher in front of a group of Billings theater employees in October 1947.
Billings Gazette file photo
Fire alarm system, 1948
Billings Fire Chief Lucian B. Smith shows Mayor H.E. Biddinger an alarm box from a then-new system of fire alarms installed in 1948.
Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Fire Department Station Three, 1948
The original Billings Fire Department Station Three is shown while under construction in 1948. Though no longer used as a fire station, the building still stands on the western edge of Pioneer Park. It has since been renamed Zimmerman Center and is used by Billings Parks and Recreation. The current Station Three is located at 1928 17th Street West and was
completed in 1965.
Billings Gazette file photo
Billings fire engine, 1950
Billings Fire Chief Lucian Smith, left, shows a group of teenagers one of the Billings Fire Department's older fire engines in 1950.
At the time, the department had multiple fire engines in service dating back as far as 1914.
Billings Gazette file photo
Firefighters hanging Christmas decorations, 1953
Members of the Billings Fire Department hang Christmas decorations in downtown Billings in November of 1953.
Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Fire Department Station Four, 1954
The Billings Fire Department's Station Four, which was completed in 1955 and stood at the corner of Terry Avenue and Fifth Street West at Terry Park, is pictured during construction in 1954. The station was later replaced by a new building on the opposite corner of the park,
completed in 2000. The old Station Four was demolished in November of 2000.
File photo
Billings firefighting equipment, 1958
Billings Fire Department officials inspect a then-new fire truck in October of 1958.
File photo
Inspecting school boilers, 1959
Billings Fire Department officials inspect the boiler room at Highland Elementary School in August of 1959. The furnace at McKinley School
exploded the following spring, injuring the school engineer.
File photo
Checking Senior High gas leak, 1966
Billings Fire Department Assistant Chief Carl Halstvedt makes a final check at Billings Senior High School following a gas line break caused by construction work in March 1966.
RICH FARRELL, Billings Gazette file photo
Billings fire truck, 1968
A then-new, custom-made Billings Fire Department fire pumper truck is shown in 1968. The truck was built by the Superior Fire Apparatus company, which was based in Helena.
WILLIAM TUTOKEY, Billings Gazette file photo
Stand by for fire, 1971
A Billings Fire Department truck sits at Billings Logan International Airport in September 1971. The fire department was called to the airport after an airliner, visible above, reported that one of its engines had failed. The plane landed without incident.
PHIL BELL, Billings Gazette file photo
Alderson home explosion, 1972
A Billings firefighter stands amid the ruins of an Alderson Avenue home that was destroyed by and explosion in
May of 1972.
WILLIAM TUTOKEY, Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Little League champions, 1973
Members of the Western Giants, Montana's 1973 Little League champions, attach a banner to the side of a Billings fire truck.
JOHN BRAGG, Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Fire Department Station No. 5, 1974
The Billings Fire Department's Station No. 5 is shown while under construction in March of 1974. The station, which sits on 24th Street West and is still in operation, houses the fire department's hazardous materials team.
PHIL BELL, Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Fire Department Station One, 1974
The current Billings Fire Department headquarters, known as Station One, is located at 2305 Eighth Ave. N. The station is shown while under construction in 1974. The previous Station One location was
within City Hall, and the old garage area still says "Fire Department" on its exterior.
PHIL BELL, Billings Gazette file photo
James Hotel fire, December 1975
Billings Fire Department firefighters attempt to extinguish a
fire in the James Hotel, which stood at the corner of First Avenue North and North 27th Street. The fire, which began on Dec. 30, 1975, caused substantial damage to the complex, which had just two weeks earlier opened as the Apple Tree Mall. The whole complex was demolished in February of 1976, and the Sheraton Hotel (now the DoubleTree) was built on the site.
RICHARD GEISSLER, Billings Gazette file photo
Babcock-Selvidge Building fire, August 1977
Two Billings firefighters respond to a fire in the Babcock-Selvidge Building in downtown Billings on
August 17, 1977. The fire sent six firefighters to the hospital.
Billings Gazette file photo
Babcock-Selvidge Building fire, August 1977
A Billings firefighters looks on during a fire in the Babcock-Selvidge Building in downtown Billings on
August 17, 1977.
Billings Gazette file photo
Husky station fire, November 1979
Billings firefighters take a break after extinguishing a fire at a Husky service station on Montana Avenue in November of 1979.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Alpine Village fire, September 1983
Billings firefighters respond to an electrical fire at the Alpine Village shopping center on 16th Street West in
September of 1983.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Picture Court Motel fire, April 1984
Billings fire fighters work to put out a
fire at the Picture Court Motel in April of 1984.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Lake Elmo fire station, 1984
Firefighters John Staley and Mike Erben look over a map of the Billings Heights in
June of 1984. Following Billings' annexation of the Heights, the Lake Elmo fire station pictured began serving areas of the Heights. Less than a decade after its construction, the station was replaced by the current Station Six on St. Andrews Drive. Prior to annexation, the private O'Donnell Fire Service operated in the Heights.
BOB ZELLAR, Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Fire Department Station Six, 1987
Sod is laid at the Billings Fire Department's Station Six during its construction in 1987. The station, on St. Andrews Drive, was built to serve the Billings Heights.
BOB ZELLAR, Billings Gazette file photo
West High dryer fire, February 1989
Billings firefighters respond to a dryer fire at Billings West High School in
February of 1989. The fire was believed to have been started due to lint built up in the dryer's exhaust vent.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Fire Department Station Seven, 2007
Firemen raise the flag shortly before an open house ceremony for the Billings Fire Department's Station Seven, located at 1501 54th St. W. The station began operation in December of 2007.
JAMES WOODCOCK, Billings Gazette file photo
