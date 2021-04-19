 Skip to main content
Fire burns abandoned shop near downtown Billings
Fire burns abandoned shop near downtown Billings

The Billings Fire Department fights a fire in quonset hut near Downtown Billings.

Billings firefighters battled a fire in an abandoned repair and fabrication shop in the 500 block of North 25th Street in downtown Billings on Monday morning.

Multiple fire engines fought the fire. There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to Battalion Chief Chelsea Thompson.

The building had boarded up windows and a boarded front entrance. 

Thompson said the Billings Fire Department had searched the building once as of 10:30 a.m. and there were no known victims at that point. 

Crews were still battling the smoke and fire. Thompson said they hadn't yet begun investigating. She said it wasn't yet clear what caused the fire. 

 

