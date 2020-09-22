Fire burns about 30 acres along I-90 near Lockwood

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters responded to a 25- to 30-acre blaze that broke out on I-90 East Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was contained by 3 p.m.

Crews responded to two separate fires around Emerald Hills in Lockwood, which included firefighters from Lockwood, Billings and Sheridan, according to DNRC Fire Management Officer Derek Yeager.

The fire threatened one home, Yeager said, that was saved for crew members spread throughout the hilly terrain.

A DNRC helicopter making water dumps over the flames contributed to the firefighting effort.

Yeager said personnel will remain with the fire through the evening and will probably return Wednesday to ensure no hot spots remain.

"We've got dry, hot weather this week, so we want to make sure the area's secure," he said.

Yeager advised all travelers on I-90 to yield to emergency vehicles and not to make any stops near the burn area.

