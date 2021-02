Fire burns home Friday in Billings Terry Park neighborhood

A house fire has closed a block of Fifth Street West in the Terry Park neighborhood.

The Billings Fire Department responded to the fire in the 500 block of Fifth Street west around 1 p.m. Friday.

The block is currently closed to traffic while firefighters work to control the blaze that has damaged the single-story home.

This story will be updated.

