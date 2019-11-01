{{featured_button_text}}
Mobile home fire

Billings firefighters respond to a fire in a mobile home park at 302 Jackson Street on Friday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Billings firefighters responded to a fire in a mobile home park at 302 Jackson Street on Friday.

According to assistant fire chief Pepper Valdez, no one was home when the fire started in the back of the home.

The department responded to the call at 2:30 p.m. with four engines, a ladder truck, battalion chief and American Medical Response.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

