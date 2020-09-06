Fire burns multiple trailers, draws large fire department response in Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire that began burning in a trailer court Sunday afternoon damaged multiple homes and drew a large response from the Billings Fire Department.

The fire began burning on Alma Lane, off Grand and 15th Street West, and was first reported at about 3:20 p.m.

Multiple fire engines, a ladder truck and water tenders were all dispatched to help with the fire.

Speaking on scene, Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said he was still gathering information and that a fire investigator would be responding to the scene.

Lyon said the fire began presumably in one trailer before spreading to two others. One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but Lyon said they were in stable condition.

The fire killed two dogs that firefighters had tried to save with oxygen masks. The fire also appeared to have damaged at least one vehicle parked on the street in front of one of the fire-damaged trailer homes.

Firefighters who first arrived were concerned that someone could be inside one of the trailers. Lyon said he did not know if they forced entry or attempted to, but said they were able to quickly verify that the trailers were unoccupied.