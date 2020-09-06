Fire burns multiple trailers, draws large fire department response in Billings

A fire that began burning in a trailer court Sunday afternoon damaged multiple homes and drew a large response from the Billings Fire Department.
The fire began burning on Alma Lane, off Grand and 15th Street West, and was first reported at about 3:20 p.m.
Multiple fire engines, a ladder truck and water tenders were all dispatched to help with the fire.
Speaking on scene, Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said he was still gathering information and that a fire investigator would be responding to the scene.
Lyon said the fire began presumably in one trailer before spreading to two others. One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but Lyon said they were in stable condition.
The fire killed two dogs that firefighters had tried to save with oxygen masks. The fire also appeared to have damaged at least one vehicle parked on the street in front of one of the fire-damaged trailer homes.
Firefighters who first arrived were concerned that someone could be inside one of the trailers. Lyon said he did not know if they forced entry or attempted to, but said they were able to quickly verify that the trailers were unoccupied.
The battalion chief, speaking shortly before 5 p.m. asked that the public avoid the area, because the fire department was having access issues amid the narrow streets near the fire.
Specifically, Lyon asked the public to avoid 14th Street West between Lewis Avenue and Grand Avenue.
The Billings Police Department helped to clear some vehicles from the neighborhood to make room for what Lyon described as a flowing response from BFD.
The fire department was already working on a fire near the Scheels on the West End, which stretched resources enough that firefighters on standby were called in to work, including Lyon.
Firefighters went through so many oxygen tanks that the battalion chief said they brought out a mobile air compressor the fire department has so that oxygen tanks could be refilled. Lyon said it's rare for the mobile air trailer to be deployed, but that it was needed Sunday. Firefighters went through so much oxygen that they even used the tank that Lyon has in his battalion chief truck.
