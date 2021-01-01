Fire burns through power lines and detached garage near Terry Park

A fire Friday night at a residence near Terry Park damaged a detached garage and ate through power lines running overhead, knocking out power for at least two homes.

Emergency crews responded to a house near the intersection of Cook Avenue and Seventh Street West, where a detached garage was reported to be ablaze just after 6 p.m. Billings Fire Department members had the fire extinguished by 6:18, according to BFD Battalion Chief Jason Lyon.

“The homeowner's being seen right now for minor injuries, but it doesn’t seem like he suffered anything too serious,” Lyon said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway. Lyon said based on what he’s been told, it began on the outside of the garage before spreading to its north side and burning the power lines, which hung loose in an alley running behind the garage. After firefighters doused the blaze, employees with NorthWestern Energy were on site and working to repair the lines.

Along with BFD and NorthWestern Energy, members of the Billings Police Department and American Medical Response were also at the scene. The cause and total damage of the fire is being investigated by Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLane.

