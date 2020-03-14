Fire burns tire shop in Red Lodge

Fire burns tire shop in Red Lodge

Red Lodge Fire

A fire burns A Y Supply, a tire shop in Red Lodge Saturday night.

 Matt Hoffman

A fire burned a tire shop in Red Lodge Saturday night.

A temporary roadblock was put in place on North Broadway Avenue from approximately First Street to Robinson Lane in Red Lodge after tire shop A Y Supply started on fire around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. The fire was located at 1200 Broadway Avenue North, according to a social media post by the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

Red Lodge Police Department, Red Lodge Fire Department, Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Roberts Fire Department responded to the scene.

