Fire burns tire shop in Red Lodge

A fire burned a tire shop in Red Lodge Saturday night.
A temporary roadblock was put in place on North Broadway Avenue from approximately First Street to Robinson Lane in Red Lodge after tire shop A Y Supply started on fire around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. The fire was located at 1200 Broadway Avenue North, according to a social media post by the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.
Red Lodge Police Department, Red Lodge Fire Department, Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Roberts Fire Department responded to the scene.