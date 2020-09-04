Fire crews battling Eastern Montana blazes brace for severe weather

Fire crews continue battling a series of fires in Eastern Montana as they prepare for severe weather on Saturday with higher temperatures, low humidity and gustier winds in the forecast.
Cooler temperatures and calmer winds aided firefighting throughout Thursday, but fires continued to grow.
As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Bobcat Fire near Roundup about 50 miles north of Billings is approximately 26,000 acres or about 40 square miles, according to an update on the Musselshell Disaster and Emergency Services Facebook page. Crews are preparing for severe weather Saturday, and “heavy operations” are being performed.
Residential areas south of Roundup were still under an evacuation order as of Friday morning. A number of structures have burned.
Officials are working on plans to allow residents back into their property for evaluation on a road by road basis, according to a post on the county's DES Facebook page.
The Snider and Rice fires in Rosebud County north of Ashland continue to grow, with the Rice fire reaching 12,318 acres or about 19 square miles, and the Snider Fire reaching 31,588 acres, or 49 square miles as of 10 a.m. Friday morning, according to a press release update by incident commander David Hamilton.
Another fire in the county dubbed the Oil Fire located north of Sumatra, was about 10,000 acres, or about 15 square miles, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Crews have not contained the fire and are working to prepare for Saturday’s hot weather by building secure fire lines to clear burnable vegetation around both of the fires’ perimeters.
Management of the fire was transferred to the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the county assist team. A fire camp is being set up off of Tongue River Road, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
The Huff Fire in Garfield County reached 46,829 acres, or 73 square miles as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Garfield County Disaster and Emergency Services Facebook page. The fire is 15% contained and crews continue to secure the perimeter Friday. Fire engines from surrounding counties are also helping in “pulling apart hot spots such as outbuildings, corrals and equipment.”
The helicopter used for fire mapping was used to drop water on the fire Friday. A local Catholic church is distributing sack lunches and community members are moving livestock to a safe location, according to a post on the Facebook page.
Residents can contact Jeana about sack lunches at 406-230-1672. Those needing assistance with livestock can call Anne at 406-853-3610.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Bobcat fire south of Roundup grows Thursday
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.