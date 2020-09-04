Fire crews battling Eastern Montana blazes brace for severe weather

Another fire in the county dubbed the Oil Fire located north of Sumatra, was about 10,000 acres, or about 15 square miles, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Crews have not contained the fire and are working to prepare for Saturday’s hot weather by building secure fire lines to clear burnable vegetation around both of the fires’ perimeters.

Management of the fire was transferred to the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the county assist team. A fire camp is being set up off of Tongue River Road, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The Huff Fire in Garfield County reached 46,829 acres, or 73 square miles as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Garfield County Disaster and Emergency Services Facebook page. The fire is 15% contained and crews continue to secure the perimeter Friday. Fire engines from surrounding counties are also helping in “pulling apart hot spots such as outbuildings, corrals and equipment.”