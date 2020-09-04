Fire crews battling Eastern Montana blazes prepare for upcoming severe weather

No evacuations were issued, and no structures were burned, Dresbach said. Numerous oil well sites and one ranch were threatened, but fire crews were able to direct the fire around them.

Huff Fire

As of 5 p.m. Friday, fire officials still estimated the Huff Fire in Garfield County at 46,829 acres, or 73 square miles as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Garfield County Disaster and Emergency Services Facebook page. The fire is 15% contained and crews continue to secure the perimeter Friday. Fire engines from surrounding counties are also helping in “pulling apart hot spots such as outbuildings, corrals and equipment.”

The helicopter used for fire mapping was used to drop water on the fire Friday. A local catholic church is distributing sack lunches and community members are moving livestock to a safe location, according to a post on the Facebook page.

Residents can contact Jeana Stanton about sack lunches at 406-230-1672. Those needing assistance with livestock can call Anne Miller at 406-853-3610.

Sarpy fire