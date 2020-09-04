Fire crews battling Eastern Montana blazes prepare for upcoming severe weather

7 Day Forecast
Fire crews continued battling a series of fires Friday in Eastern Montana while preparing for another red flag warning Saturday with higher temperatures, low humidity and gustier winds in the forecast.
On Thursday, cooler temperatures and calmer winds aided firefighting, but fires continued to grow through Friday.
Temperatures across south-central and southeastern Montana reached 90 degrees Friday, with a north wind dragging smoke from the Bobcat fire in Musselshell County to Billings Friday evening. Saturday's temperatures could reach triple digits, with low 10% relative humidity. Saturday winds will hover around 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 30 mph.
The red flag warning is expected to expire Sunday night as cooler temperatures creep in for Labor Day. Monday could see a high in the 50s with a 90% chance of rain through Monday night.
Air quality in Billings, Birney and Broadus reached "moderate" levels Friday afternoon. People sensitive to smoke in the air should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. In Colstrip, a high school football game Friday evening against Big Timber was canceled due to the smoky, unhealthy air quality.
Gov. Steve Bullock issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency Friday morning that can mobilize the Montana National Guard to support firefighting and community protection efforts.
Bobcat fire
As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Bobcat fire near Roundup is approximately 26,000 acres or about 40 square miles, according to an update on the Musselshell Disaster and Emergency Services Facebook page. Crews are preparing for severe weather Saturday, and “heavy operations” are being performed.
Residential areas south of Roundup were still evacuated as of Friday morning. Communities threatened by fire include the Johnnys Coal Subdivision, Bruner Mountain Subdivision, Old Divide Subdivision and structures dispersed along Fattig Creek Road and the Signal Peak Coal Mine. Evacuations have been ordered for the Hidden Springs Subdivision, residences on Fattig Creek Road, Turkey Trot Drive, Bruner Mountain Road, Pine Cone Lane, Lookout Lane, Taylor Mesa Lane, Spring Hollow Lane and Otter Trail.
“Operations are working on plans to allow (residents) back into their property for evaluation which will be done on a road by road basis,” according to a post on the Facebook page.
Snider and Rice fires
The Snider and Rice fires in Rosebud County north of Ashland, about 200 miles southeast of Billings, continue to grow, with the Rice Fire reaching 12,318 acres or about 19 square miles, and the Snider Fire reaching 31,588 acres, or 49 square miles as of 10 a.m. Friday morning, according to a press release from incident commander David Hamilton. Most of the fire activity is in Powder River and Custer counties.
Crews have not contained the fire and are working to prepare for Saturday’s hot weather by building secure fire lines to clear burnable vegetation around both of the fires’ perimeters.
Management of the fire was transferred to the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the county assist team. A fire camp is being set up off of Tongue River Road, according to the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
An evacuation of Ashland was lifted early Thursday morning.
Oil Fire
The Oil Fire started northwest of Sumatra, about 60 miles east of Roundup in Rosebud County, by a downed power line on Wednesday. The fire grew to about 10,000 acres, or about 15 square miles, however, crews were able to contain and control it. Fire resources were pulled from the area Friday morning, according to Rosebud County fire warden Rodney Dresbach.
No evacuations were issued, and no structures were burned, Dresbach said. Numerous oil well sites and one ranch were threatened, but fire crews were able to direct the fire around them.
Huff Fire
As of 5 p.m. Friday, fire officials still estimated the Huff Fire in Garfield County at 46,829 acres, or 73 square miles as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Garfield County Disaster and Emergency Services Facebook page. The fire is 15% contained and crews continue to secure the perimeter Friday. Fire engines from surrounding counties are also helping in “pulling apart hot spots such as outbuildings, corrals and equipment.”
The helicopter used for fire mapping was used to drop water on the fire Friday. A local catholic church is distributing sack lunches and community members are moving livestock to a safe location, according to a post on the Facebook page.
Residents can contact Jeana Stanton about sack lunches at 406-230-1672. Those needing assistance with livestock can call Anne Miller at 406-853-3610.
Sarpy fire
Fire officials are still estimating the Sarpy fire located on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian reservations to be 48,000 acres or 75 square miles. As of Friday morning, about 19,400 acres, or 30 square miles, are located on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. About 26,100 acres, or about 40 square miles of the fire are on the Crow Reservation. About 145 acres are managed by the state, and about 32 acres are managed by the Bureau of Land Management, according to an update on the Northern Cheyenne Agency Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry and Wildland Fire Mangement Facebook page.
The fire started Wednesday south of the Westmoreland Absaloka coal mine on the Crow Reservation and traveled into the northwest corner of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.
The fire on the Crow Reservation has no containment Friday afternoon, and crews are working to strengthen fire lines on the south end of the fire, moving east, said Randy Pretty-On-Top with the Crow Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildfire and Land Management. No evacuations have been issued, and no buildings are threatened at this time.
"We're looking to sort of corral it," Pretty-On-Top said.
As crews continue to work on fire lines, containment and control, ground crews will work to "mop up" the fire, which makes the fire safe or reduces residual smoke after the fire has been controlled.
Pretty-On-Top said that there are plans in place to keep workers safe while battling the fire and mitigate the risks of spreading COVID-19. Ground crews will consist of 20 firefighters in each group, so social distancing is important while they're in the field.
Personnel wear masks and participate in symptoms screenings and temperature checks every day.
"We've got to keep a close eye on it," Pretty-On-Top said.
Crews worked on the eastern and southeastern flanks of the Sarpy fire on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation Thursday, with plans to focus on the west and southwest flanks toward the Crow-Northern Cheyenne reservation border. The plan is to prepare for tomorrow's weather.
"We're trying to hold onto all the hard work we've put into containing this fire," said Bobby Cooper, Northern Cheyenne assistant fire management officer.
No evacuations have been issued and no buildings are threatened at this time, Cooper said. Residents of Busby were able to return to their homes after an evacuation Wednesday night.
The Sarpy fire is defined as a Type 3 incident, which is a measurement of a fire's complexity and a guide for how to manage fires. Type 5 incidents are the least complex, while Type 1 incidents are the most complex and require more planning and assistance.
Zook fire
Custer County fire crews have shifted their focus onto the Zook fire after state resources took control of the Snider fire in Rosebud, Powder River and Custer counties. The Zook fire located about eight or nine miles southeast of the Snider fire has burned about 5,000 acres as of Friday afternoon, according to Custer County DES coordinator Bud Peterson.
There was no containment of the fire as of Friday afternoon, but Peterson was optimistic as crews continued to build lines around the entire fire. Engines from the county, the Bureau of Land Management and Ismay, Montana, have helped with the fire. No structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations have been issued.
"Things are so far so good," Peterson said.
Bridger Foothills fire
The Bridger Foothills fire was reported Friday afternoon northeast of Bozeman. The fire is visible from the Gallatin Valley and smoke is drifting into Bridger Canyon, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The fire is estimated at 10 acres.
The "M" and Sypes Canyon trailheads are closed and Bridger Canyon Road from Bozeman to the junction with Jackson Creek Road is closed.
The fire is about two miles up Bridger Foothills Trail and is actively burning timber. Gallatin County is evacuating recreationists from the area. Two large airtankers, four engine air tankers, firefighters and smokejumpers are helping battle the flames. Two helicopters are dropping buckets of water to slow the spread.
