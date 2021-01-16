Fire crews respond to house fire near Harvest Park

A fire at a residence near Harvest Park early Saturday morning burned through a garage and damaged the house before crews were able to extinguish it.

The Billings Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3200 block of Windmill Circle around 1:15, according to a statement from the department. No injuries were reported, but the blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in damage and property loss.

While the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, it tore through an attached garage with a pickup truck parked inside and extended into the multiple-story home. Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender has been assigned to investigate the fire.

Saturday’s call is one of several structure fires that BFD has responded to in the past week. On Thursday, fires engulfing three homes in two separate neighborhoods forced the department to activate several extra engines until crews could bring the blazes under control.

