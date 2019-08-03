Firefighters are responding to a wildfire that started late Friday night north of Park City.
The Valley Creek fire started around midnight and burned about 19 acres on private land located 11 miles north of Park City, said Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger. A house, bunk house and barn are located on the land, but were untouched by the flames.
No one was in the residence Friday night but neighbors called in the fire, Cowger said. A nearby shed suffered minor fire damage.
According to Cowger, the fire was contained Friday night, but crews continued working through the night Friday and into Saturday to contain any hot spots and prevent the fire from reigniting. Absarokee volunteer firefighters were also assisting Saturday.
Cowger said that the fire was started by lightning from a thunderstorm that passed through the area Friday night.
Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services and firefighters from Columbus, Park City, Absarokee and Molt responded to the fire.